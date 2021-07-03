Adult, child injured in Kansas City shooting near 68th Street and The Paseo

An adult and a child were shot in Kansas City Saturday afternoon, Kansas City police dispatch said.

The shooting happened near East 68th Street and The Paseo. Police got the call at about 1:16 p.m.

Both the adult and child have non-life-threatening injuries.

