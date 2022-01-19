Adult daycare bus driver raped passenger in Horry County, police records say

An adult daycare bus driver was arrested for allegedly raping a woman he transported after finishing his route, police records say.

Quincey Moore, 32, was arrested Friday and charged with sexual misconduct in the third degree. He was released the next day from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $10,000 bond, online records show.

The woman said the rape happened on an access road at Highway 31 and Highway 544 in Horry County after Moore dropped off all of his passengers, according to an arrest warrant.

Police said evidence of the crime includes a rape kit and a statement from the physician treating the woman, which said her patient “has no concept of consent or ability to give consent,” the warrant states.

Police did not release the name of the daycare.