Adult daycare plans community event

Jul. 20—MOULTRIE, Ga. — Life of Liberty Adult Day Program will hold a community engagement event at 6 p.m. Friday, July 30, at its facility, 2516 Fifth Ave. S.E. in Moultrie.

The event will feature a keynote speaker, a tour of the facility and a meal. Cost for the meal will be $35. To register for the meal, contact Laquata Rushing, the floor supervisor of the Life of Liberty facility, at 229-217-0565.

Proceeds from the meal and from a raffle will go to the Moultrie police and fire departments and the Boys and Girls Club.

Speaker for the event will be Valencia I. Saadat, a retired lieutenant with the Oceanside, Calif., Police Department with more than 28 years of law enforcement experience.

Saadat began her career in 1990 when she was hired as a public services officer. In 1991, she entered the San Diego County Sheriff Department's Academy and graduated in January 1992. She's been a patrol officer; a NETWork officer, where she worked in uniform assigned to gang neighborhoods; a general investigations detective; and a field training officer.

As a sergeant she was assigned to work the patrol division and later became the sergeant of the Family Protection Unit in General Investigations. As a lieutenant, she was assigned to the Special Enforcement Section, managing the Gang, Narcotics, Vice and Gang Suppression units. She also held the position of SWAT commander for 2 1/2 years, completing 17 successful missions.

Born and raised in the City of Oceanside, Saadat is a graduate of Oceanside High School, holds an Associate of Arts Degree from MiraCosta College, as well as a Bachelor of Science degree and master's degree in public administration from San Diego State University. She is also a graduate of the Sherman Block Supervisory Leadership Institute, the Regional Management Academy, and Command College. In addition to being a retired officer, she is an associate faculty member of MiraCosta College, teaching within the Administration of Justice program.

Saadat was recently selected as the number one candidate for the position of chief of police for MiraCosta College. She is the mother of two daughters.

Saadat's volunteer work includes being a supporter of the Law Enforcement Torch Run. She's supported the Special Olympics of Southern California since 1993. She also serves as the legal redress chairperson of the North San Diego County Branch of the NAACP.