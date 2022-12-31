Adult Detention Center official retires

Dec. 30—Frederick County Sheriff's Office Capt. Joseph Chrisp is retiring after more than 38 years, the department said.

Chrisp is retiring as the Adult Detention Center's director of security, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. His retirement is effective Saturday.

As director, Chrisp was responsible for the development and implementation of security procedures, and supervised the Security Division within the sheriff's office and Community Services uniformed personnel, the release said.

He also coordinated and enforced polices and procedures for inmate security and discipline.

Chrisp began at the detention center as a correctional officer in 1984, the release said. He became a captain in 2017.

He held many roles throughout the years, including institutional compliance supervisor and background investigator.

Chrisp said in the release that he worked under four sheriffs and seven corrections bureau chiefs.

