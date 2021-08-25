Adult film performer Ron Jeremy charged with sexual assaults of 21 women

An indictment of adult film performer Ron Jeremy alleging 34 counts of sex crimes against 21 victims was unsealed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney on Wednesday.

The case appears to wrap up all of the L.A. prosecutors' previous allegations against the performer. They allege sexual assaults going back to 1996, including a lewd act upon a child who was 15, a rape of a 17-year-old at a home, the rape of 19-year-old at a photo shoot, penetration with a foreign object, forced copulation and penetration of an unconscious person.

The charges could carry more than 300 years behind bars if he's successfully convicted.

Jeremy, identified in court documents as 67-year-old Ron Jeremy Hyatt, pleaded not guilty today to all counts.

His attorney, Stuart Goldfarb, told NBC News that he believes the indictment — returned Aug. 19 but kept sealed until today — was part of an attempt by prosecutors to continue to keep the names of the accusers under wraps and thus deprive Jeremy of a just defense.

"You're entitled to know who the victims are," he said.

Goldfarb said he filed a petition with the California Supreme Court, with a hearing scheduled for September, that sought to reveal the names of the accusers so he could mount a defense. That petition, he said, was now moot, and the grand jury indictment means that Jeremy will not get a preliminary hearing to further vet the accusers and the allegations.

Alleged victims and witnesses, he noted, were heard in secret before the grand jury. Asked if his client maintains his innocence, Goldfarb said, "Absolutely."

A district attorney's spokesman declined to comment.

In a statement announcing the unsealing of the indictment, District Attorney George Gascón said, "Far too often, survivors of sexual assault suffer in isolation. We must ensure that survivors have all options available to help with recovery, including trauma-informed services for healing and support to report such crimes."

The women and girls in the indictment have not been identified by authorities, and the district attorney's office said the case was still under investigation by D.A.'s detectives, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, and the Los Angeles Police Department.

The grand jury allegations are centered in Los Angeles County and include six allegations of assault at a West Hollywood bar Jeremy allegedly frequented. The most recent allegation stems from the Jan. 1, 2020, charge that a 21-year-old woman was raped and sodomized.

The allegations involving a then-15-year-old include forcible penetration by a foreign object at a party in 2004 in Santa Clarita. The oldest alleged victim was 51 at the time of the alleged crime, prosecutors said.

The charges also allege assaults at a strip club and at a night club.

Jeremy's heyday in adult film was the 1980s and 1990s, when he portrayed a hairy, rotund and older everyman. He continued to have a presence in the industry beyond that, and was known for hugging, kissing, groping and putting his mouth on the bodies of women performers as photographers snapped pictures at the annual AVN Adult Entertainment Expo in Las Vegas and at porn conventions in L.A. and beyond.

His notoriety landed him a role on WB and VH1 reality series "The Surreal Life."

In 2017 and 2020, Rolling Stone reported that nearly two dozen women said Jeremy was a serial predator who used his public and over-the-top behavior as "justification" for his alleged attacks. Many of his alleged victims, the publication said, worked in the adult industry. Jeremy denied those allegations and said, "It breaks my heart in half" that the women ever felt "uncomfortable."

Jeremy was due back in court Oct. 12 for a pretrial conference. He remained in jail based on $6.6 million bail.