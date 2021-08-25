Adult film star Ron Jeremy indicted on more than 30 counts of sexual assault involving 21 victims, Los Angeles DA says

Adult film star Ron Jeremy, who has been charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth in incidents in West Hollywood from 2014 to 2019, makes his first appearance in Los Angeles County Superior Court, California, U.S. June 23, 2020 Robert Gauthier/Pool via REUTERS

Ron Jeremy was indicted on more than thirty charges of sexual assault and rape involving 21 victims.

Adult film star Ron Jeremy was indicted on more than thirty charges of sexual assault involving 21 victims, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón announced on Wednesday.

Some of the charges date back decades and Jeremy pled not guilty to all charges.

"Far too often, survivors of sexual assault suffer in isolation," District Attorney Gascón said in a statement. "We must ensure that survivors have all options available to help with recovery, including trauma-informed services for healing and support to report such crimes."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

