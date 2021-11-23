Woman found fatally shot in Milford Mill home; police respond to possible suspect sighting at Metro station nearby

Baltimore County Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was fatally shot inside a home in Milford Mill, the department said Tuesday evening.

At 5:13 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a residence in the unit block of Stockmill Road after a shooting was reported, Detective John Connor said in a statement. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Connor said.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, Connor said, and officers then responded to a possible sighting of the individual at the Milford Mill Metro Station about 2 miles away. The suspect remains at large, police said.

“It is believed that the incident may have been targeted and there is no known threat to the community,” Connor said in a statement.

Trains serving the station stayed in service, said Veronica Battisti, spokeswoman for the Maryland Transit Administration, which operates the station.