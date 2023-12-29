Adult Happy Meals feature Kerwin Frost McNugget buddies. Where can you get yours?

Remember the joy of receiving a Happy Meal toy at McDonald’s as a child? Well, adults can relive that feeling once again by purchasing the Kerwin Frost Box at participating McDonald’s restaurants.

Each box features colorful artwork depicting the McNugget Buddy collectibles. Inside the box, the Kerwin Frost Box includes the choice of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or Big Mac, fries, soft drink and one McNugget Buddy collectible.

The box is named after artist Kerwin Frost. The Kerwin Frost Box was released to participating McDonald’s locations in the U.S. and other markets on Dec. 11. Seven McDonald's locations in the Greater Gardner area offer the boxes and they are available until supplies last.

Where to find boxes in the Greater Gardner area

Here are the McDonald’s locations in the Greater Gardner area where the Kerwin Frost Box is available. You can see whether a McDonald’s offers the Kerwin Frost Box by visiting the McDonald’s app.

223 Timpany Blvd., Gardner

235 Spring St., Winchendon

334 John Fitch Highway, Fitchburg

114 Whalon St., Fitchburg

247 Mills St., Leominster

340 New Lancaster Rd., Leominster

302 N Main St., Leominster

Who are the McNugget Buddies and where did they come from?

There are six McNugget Buddy collectibles, with each featuring a toy Chicken McNugget in a different outfit. The McNugget Buddies were first released in 1988, with the last set of toys being released more than 25 years ago.

As a lifelong McDonald’s fan, Kerwin Frost found his McNugget Buddy collection to be a source of creative inspiration. Because of this, McDonald’s decided to bring back the Buddies and introduce fans to “Frost Way” – where everyone is welcome to be exactly who they are. The collectibles currently available at McDonald’s locations are inspired by Frost’s childhood experiences and belief that everyone should feel free to express themselves.

Here’s how McDonald’s describes each of the Buddies:

Kerwin Frost : “The mayor of Frost Way is a true champion of the Buddies and encourages them to be themselves. In his free time, catch him adding art to his collection or fixing things around the neighborhood.”

Don Bernice : “The wise stylist, an experienced fashion designer who creates all the outfits for the Buddies in Frost Way, while also offering stern advice (that’s always nice!). After all, she is ‘don’ – the very best!

Uptown Moe : “The neighborhood hero, the no-nonsense, street-smart, supportive guy from around the block in Frost Way everyone knows and loves. He also gives the best motivational speeches on a whim.”

Waffutu : “The curious optimist, who grew up in Frost Way and was raised by the whole neighborhood. She spreads positivity wherever she goes and can turn any frown upside down with the wave of a wand and tilt of a crown.”

BRRRICK : “The cool guy, the most adventurous Buddy in Frost Way who speaks in puns, loves trying new things and techno music. He’s lowkey nervous, but always cool under pressure.”

Darla: “The dreamer, a soft-spoken yet peacefully confident singer who moved to Frost Way to pursue her dream of becoming a superstar as the lead singer of “The Frostettos.” When she’s not on stage, she’s running the local McDonald’s in Frost Way – where she’s employee of the month every month!”

Pictured are the 6 new, iconic McNugget Buddies in McDonald's Adult Happy Meal created by Kerwin Frost for 2023. They are (from left to right, top to bottom) Darla, BRRRICK, Kerwin Frost, Uptown Moe, Waffutu and Don Bernice

Who is Kerwin Frost?

According to McDonald’s, Kerwin Frost is an artist from Harlem, New York, most well-known for his work within fashion and music. He is a creative director, a DJ, street style icon and host of his own interview series, McDonald’s writes.

Want a shirt with a McNugget Buddy on it? You can buy one.

Kerwin Frost has released his own clothing line in partnership with McDonald’s, which includes several items depicting the McNugget Buddies. Frost’s clothing line can be viewed here.

