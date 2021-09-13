Adult was home, did nothing during Mitchell juvenile shooting in August, investigation finds

Sep. 13—A Mitchell woman was present when a juvenile shot another teen in the head, but did not report it to police or seek medical care for the victim, a police investigation found.

Court documents, filed Friday, say Evangeline Deloria, 31, of Mitchell, was aware that five children, ages 13 to 17, were present in her home with alcohol when the shooting happened. A Mitchell Police Division press release from Aug. 30 said the victim was shot with a stolen small caliber weapon in a "negligent discharge."

An affidavit for Deloria's arrest alleges that she did not alert law enforcement or paramedics to the shooting, and failed to take the victim for medical care for up to 10 hours after the shooting. Medical care was only rendered after law enforcement was called to perform a welfare check at the residence based on a third-party request.

Read more: Serious juvenile crime rising, police say 'vast majority' of community are 'good human beings'

Court documents also allege that Deloria was aware one of the children was considered a runaway from Department of Social Services custody.

Deloria faces five counts of contributing to the abuse, neglect or delinquency of a child — a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Each Class 1 misdemeanor is punishable by up to one year in jail, a $2,000 fine or both.

Deloria was released from custody on a $500 bond, and is due to appear in a Davison County courtroom Oct. 21.