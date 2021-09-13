Adult was home, did nothing during Mitchell juvenile shooting in August, investigation finds

Hunter Dunteman, The Daily Republic, Mitchell, S.D.
·1 min read

Sep. 13—A Mitchell woman was present when a juvenile shot another teen in the head, but did not report it to police or seek medical care for the victim, a police investigation found.

Court documents, filed Friday, say Evangeline Deloria, 31, of Mitchell, was aware that five children, ages 13 to 17, were present in her home with alcohol when the shooting happened. A Mitchell Police Division press release from Aug. 30 said the victim was shot with a stolen small caliber weapon in a "negligent discharge."

An affidavit for Deloria's arrest alleges that she did not alert law enforcement or paramedics to the shooting, and failed to take the victim for medical care for up to 10 hours after the shooting. Medical care was only rendered after law enforcement was called to perform a welfare check at the residence based on a third-party request.

Read more: Serious juvenile crime rising, police say 'vast majority' of community are 'good human beings'

Court documents also allege that Deloria was aware one of the children was considered a runaway from Department of Social Services custody.

Deloria faces five counts of contributing to the abuse, neglect or delinquency of a child — a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Each Class 1 misdemeanor is punishable by up to one year in jail, a $2,000 fine or both.

Deloria was released from custody on a $500 bond, and is due to appear in a Davison County courtroom Oct. 21.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fox Nation streaming service to revive TV series ‘Cops’

    Fox News Media is reviving the long-running TV series “Cops” for its Fox Nation streaming service as part of a pitch to entice police, firefighters and other first responders to sign up for the service.

  • 12-year-old boy killed in crash after high-speed chase involving Georgia trooper

    Family of the deceased boy, Leden Boykins, question whether police should have chased the fleeing vehicle or ended the pursuit differently.

  • Vow of swift justice after yet another brutal rape-murder in India

    Horrific attack on a woman in Mumbai bears a grim resemblance to the 2012 case that first shone a spotlight on India's chronic problem with violence against women.

  • DeSantis threatens cities with fines for vaccine mandates

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday threatened local governments with $5,000 fines per violation for requiring their employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus that has overrun hospitals and killed tens of thousands across the state. Local municipalities, such as Orange County and the city of Gainesville, potentially face millions of dollars in cumulative fines for implementing a requirement that their employees get a COVID-19 vaccine, the Republican governor said. “We are not going to let people be fired because of a vaccine mandate," DeSantis said at a news conference outside Gainesville.

  • Cops Turn Up Heat on Lawyer in Wild South Carolina Shooting Saga

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo FacebookAlex Murdaugh is officially at the center of a state investigation.The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced Monday that it has opened a probe into Murdaugh, 53, just days after the legal scion was ousted from his firm over allegations of theft and placed in rehab for drug dependency.In a statement to The Daily Beast, the top law enforcement agency in the state confirmed the criminal investigation into Murdaugh is bas

  • Chicago Mom Allegedly Shot 12-Year-Old Son Dead in Rage Over Missing Memory Card

    Chicago Police Department/Chicago Sun-TimesA Chicago mom fatally shot her 12-year-old son in the head on Saturday morning in a rage over a missing memory card, prosecutors allege.Fallon Harris, 37, was charged with first-degree murder after the death of her son, Kaden Ingram, at their South Chicago home. Kaden was found unresponsive on the kitchen floor with multiple bullet wounds to his head, and prosecutors alleged in court Sunday that Harris was caught on a home security system firing the sec

  • Woman shoots through wall and kills ‘peeping Tom’ outside her Texas home, cops say

    Fearing for her safety, she grabbed a rifle, the woman told police.

  • Civil trial begins for former minister accused of sex trafficking his preteen daughter

    A federal jury will hear claims this week that former minister Ron Cohen raped and sex trafficked his preteen daughter in Delaware.

  • Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel, avoiding jail, must apologize to victims and stay off Facebook

    “Your honor, I just want to say I’m sorry for what happened. I never intended to hurt anybody,” Samsel said.

  • Man who stabbed woman with semen-filled syringe at grocery store gets 10 years in prison

    A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after stabbing a woman with a syringe filled with semen at a Maryland grocery store.

  • Westroads fatal shooting

    One person is dead and another injured after a shooting at the Westroads Mall parking lot Sunday night

  • Judge cancels Rod Stewart's trial, sets plea deal hearing

    A Florida judge has canceled the trial for rock icon Rod Stewart and his adult son and scheduled a hearing next month to discuss a plea deal to resolve charges stemming from a New Year's Eve altercation with a hotel security guard nearly two years ago. Court records show the hearing with Judge August Bonavita is set for Oct. 22 regarding a plea agreement to close the case without them needing to appear in court. If convicted, the Stewarts were facing a year in jail, or probation and a $1,000 fine.

  • Former Miami nurse admits threatening to kill VP Harris, faces up to five years in prison

    A former nurse at Jackson Memorial Hospital has pleaded guilty in Miami federal court to threatening to kill Vice President Kamala Harris, perhaps sealing her own fate because she recorded the threats in a series of videos she sent to her husband in prison.

  • Master distiller churned out 9,000 gallons of illegal moonshine on NC farm, feds say

    Prosecutors said white vans were used to sneak the moonshine across state lines to a shed in Virginia.

  • Murdaugh murders spur rumors, conspiracy theories in SC and beyond

    SLED does have a responsibility to operate in a manner which gives the public confidence in its investigations, our Editorial Board writes. | Opinion

  • Second lawsuit alleges abuse at New Hampshire youth center

    Michael Gilpatrick, who spent three years at New Hampshire’s youth detention center in the late 1990s, said he and other boys sometimes stood on their toilets, yelling into vents to spread word of approaching staff. A state trooper testifying at Asbury’s probable cause hearing said colleagues described the four as a clique or “the muscle” of the cottage, and said they often used physical force to deescalate conflict.

  • R. Kelly Accuser Says She Saw Him Sexually Assault Aaliyah, Too

    TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via GettyA woman who says she was sexually assaulted by R. Kelly when she was a teenager told jurors in Brooklyn federal court on Monday that she also personally witnessed the singer sexually assault underage R&B star Aaliyah in the back of his tour bus in 1992 or 1993.At the time, Aaliyah, who died in a plane crash in 2001, would have been 13 or 14 years old.“[I] slightly opened the door and saw Robert and Aaliyah in a sexual situation,” the woman, who identified herself on

  • Man threatened to leak intimate photos if ex-mistress didn't compensate him

    After a seven-year extra-marital relationship with a woman he first hired as an escort ended, a man demanded that she return him a year’s worth of allowance, then threatened to disseminate intimate videos and photos that were taken without her knowledge.

  • Police activity closes portion of U.S. 95 Monday morning

    Las Vegas police are investigating a situation that involves a man with a knife early Monday morning.

  • Two Florida middle-schoolers charged after plotting Columbine-style attack: sheriff

    Two middle school students have been charged with plotting a Columbine-style attack in Lee County, Fla. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said a 14-year-old and 13-year-old from Harns Marsh Middle School are currently in custody after they were arrested and charged on Thursday with conspiracy to commit a mass shooting. The boys were later identified as Philip Byrd and Conner Pruett. “These ...