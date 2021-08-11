Adult, infant killed in high-speed chase

Aug. 10—BROOKSTON — One adult and one infant died when a car traveling at a high rate of speed careened into a tree and then a house.

At approximately 11 p.m. Sunday, a black 2013 BMW X3 driven by Joshua Brown, 23, of Springfield, Ill., was westbound on Ind. 18 in Brookston when the vehicle passed Ind. 43 onto Third Street. According to the Indiana State Police, the White County Sheriff's Department was in pursuit when Brown's car ran off the road, struck a tree, and came to rest against an abandoned house on Ripley Street at West Third and South Ripley streets.

Brown attempted to flee the scene, but was apprehended by the White County Sheriff's Department and Indiana State Police.

The WCSD continues to investigate the cause of the accident.

The BMW was occupied by three adults, one juvenile, one toddler, and one infant.

An adult and the infant were given life-saving efforts, but succumbed to their injuries at the scene. They were pronounced dead by the White County Coroner. Names are not yet being released, pending notification to family members.

Brown was taken to a Lafayette hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It also was discovered that he was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was later transported to the White County Jail.

As for the other passengers, ISP stated that Eric C. Stokes, Jr., 21, of Springfield, Ill., was taken to a Monticello hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He faces a misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement. He has been booked into the jail.

A juvenile passenger was flown by helicopter to a South Bend area hospital, and a toddler was transported by helicopter to an Indianapolis area hospital. Information about their conditions is not known at this time.

Brown has been charged with a Level 1 felony, neglect of a dependent, resulting in death, and several other felonies: two counts of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, causing death; two counts of reckless driving, causing death; two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing death; and, a misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement.

Story continues

Both men remain behind bars as of today. The White County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing the information and has yet to file official charges.

Assisting at the scene were Indiana State Police, Lafayette Post, Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Team, White County Sheriff's Department, Carroll County Sheriff's Department, Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department, Conservation Officers, Monticello Police Department, Wolcott Police Department, Chalmers Police Department, Lafayette Police Department, White County Coroner, Monticello Fire Department, Brookston Fire Department, Brookston-Chalmers First Responders, Wolcott Ambulance, Tippecanoe County EMS, Lutheran Helicopter, and Department of Child Services.

Reach Kristi Hileman at kristi.hileman@pharostribune.com or 574-732-5150