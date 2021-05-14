Adult, juvenile arrested in connection with pursuit

May 14—An adult wanted in connection with a recent armed robbery now faces an attempted murder charge following a police pursuit early Friday that ended in the area of 13th and College streets.

A juvenile will also be charged as an adult in connection with the pursuit, police said.

Damon White, 25, of Indianapolis, has been charged with attempted murder in connection with shots fired at police during the pursuit. One bullet hole was found in the front of the police squad car.

White has been charged with armed robbery in connection to a May 6 robbery of the Jiffy Mini-Mart at 1301 Poplar St.

Manyari Anthony, 17, of Fishers, has been booked into the Vigo County Jail as an adult on a pending attempted murder charge.

Vigo County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rob Roberts said an initial probable cause hearing will be conducted during the weekend, with formal charges expected next week.

Police said two other occupants of the vehicle have been questioned, but no criminal charges are being filed for them at this time.

Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen said officers attempted a traffic stop about 3:38 a.m. on a vehicle suspected of being involved in an earlier call for shots fired.

The driver refused to stop and the occupants began shooting at police near 14th and Walnut streets.

During a nearly 20-minute pursuit, Keen said, officers were shot at by the vehicle occupants at four locations. More than a dozen round were fired at police.