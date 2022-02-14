Adult and juvenile arrested on firearms violations near Merced restaurant, police say

Two suspects were arrested on firearms-related charges following an altercation near a Merced restaurant Sunday night, according to authorities.

At about 9:17 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of West Olive Avenue for a report of an armed person in the Applebee’s parking lot, according to a Merced Police Department news release posted on social media.

Officers arrived on scene, located and detained people matching descriptions provided by witnesses. Police searched the suspects for weapons and found a loaded firearm in the waistband of a juvenile male. Another man, identified as Antwon Robinson, 18, was found to be in possession of a loaded AR15-style rifle, which officers located hidden in bushes near a vehicle, according to authorities.

Police determined during their investigation that others involved in the altercation had fled the scene. Robinson and the juvenile were arrested for the alleged firearms violations, according to police.

Robinson was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a loaded firearm not in lawful possession and possession of large capacity magazine, according to jail records.

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Officer Brandon Wilkins at 209-385-6905 or by email at wilkinsb@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported online through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement at the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.