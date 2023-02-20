Adult male pedestrian dies after vehicle strikes him at S.W. 19th and Gage Boulevard

Topeka police are investigating the death of a man who was struck by a vehicle about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at S.W. 19th and Gage Boulevard.

An adult male pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at S.W. 19th and Gage Boulevard, Topeka police said.

The man's name and age weren't available Monday morning.

The man was taken to a Topeka hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, said police Lt. Ron Ekis.

The police accident reconstruction team was investigating, he said.

No further information was being made public.

Ekis asked anyone with information regarding the man's death to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka police criminal investigation bureau at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or going online to www.p3tips.com/128.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Male pedestrian dies after vehicle strikes him in southwest Topeka