An adult mishandled a gun in a Pembroke Pines house, cops say, and a boy is dead

A boy was shot and killed Saturday evening when a gun held by a female relative suddenly fired, Pembroke Pines police say.

“The firearm was discharged unintentionally due to negligence and mishandling,” Pines police said in a Sunday morning release describing the Saturday 6:27 p.m. tragedy.

Pines police said the investigation into the shooting at the Coconut Reef area house remains in progress. No arrests have been made nor names released.

The release also said, “The Pembroke Pines Police Department wants to remind the public to educate themselves on safely handling and securing firearms at all times.”