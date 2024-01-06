An adult with no diploma? Coshocton County Career Center has new programs for you

COSHOCTON – The Buckeye Career Center (BCC) and Coshocton County Career Center (CCCC) will work together to offer adult education to residents of Coshocton County.

Adult education courses in welding technology and introduction to business and marketing start Jan. 16 at the Coshocton County Career Center, 23640 Airport Road.

Both programs are part of Ohio’s Adult Diploma Program (ADP), which allows Ohioans ages 18 and older to enroll for free and earn a high school diploma and industry-recognized credentials. While any adult can register for either program, those hoping to obtain a high school diploma can register as an ADP student. ADP allows students to complete the program through a competency-based approach that is self-paced. Students have two years to complete their given program.

An adult education welding student at the Buckeye Career Center. The program will be offered at the Coshocton County Career Center.

More than 14% don't have a high school diploma

Matt Colvin, CCCC superintendent, said the partnership leverages the strengths of both institutions, combining resources to offer comprehensive training and skill development opportunities. He said more than 14% of Coshocton County residents 18 and older don't have a high school diploma or equivalency.

"It's a barrier, because the more education you have, the more you get paid," he said on the need for the programs. "Let's be honest, people want to make money and in this day and age with inflation and everything, it's hard to make a living wage and survive, especially if you have a family you're providing for."

Frank Polen, BCC superintendent, said they've always had adults from Coshocton taking classes at the career center. Since he became the superintendent nine years ago, he's had discussions with CCCC personnel on how they can better serve the Coshocton community.

Polen said about four years ago the Ohio Department of Education and Ohio Department of Higher Education made it so those age 22 and older could go back and earn a diploma. Those going back to earn a workforce skill was age 20 and older, which was dropped to 18 and older last year.

"One of the barriers to workforce employment is not having a diploma. Sometimes life just gets in the way," Polen said. (The state) wants to make sure you have the opportunity to not only earn a diploma, but earn a highly needed workforce development skill that puts you right into the workforce."

Adult education students in the introduction to business and marketing course at Buckeye Career Center. The program is being offered at the Coshocton County Career Center.

Students may qualify for financial aid and grant funding

Both programs will meet for three hours a night on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The business course will be taught by Mike Cichon, culinary arts instructor, and welding will be by welding instructor Brad Crozier.

The welding course is 80 hours and students will take the ACT WorkKeys test and work to earn the American Welding Society’s (AWS) Certified Welder Code AWS D1.1 certification. The cost is $1,265 for those who already hold a high school diploma and free for those who enroll in ADP.

Intro to Business and Marketing students will also take the ACT WorkKeys test and work to earn the NRF Foundation’s Rise Up – Retail Industry Fundamentals and Rise Up – Customer Services and Sales certifications. The cost is $250 for those with a high school diploma and free for ADP enrollees. It's a 40-hour course.

Self-pay students may qualify for financial aid and grant funding, including the Talent Ready Grant, which could pay for all or part of the cost.

Informational sessions about both programs will be from 4 to 4:30p.m. Jan. 9 to 11 at the Coshocton County Career Center. Enrollment will follow each session from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Those applying should bring a valid Ohio driver’s license (or similar form of Ohio identification) and have access to their email account to complete the registration process.

The two programs and others are also offered at the Buckeye Career Center in New Philadelphia. The other options include auto tech, basic construction and carpentry, drone operator, level one and level two firefighter, manufacturing and warehousing associate, nail tech, Ohio Pest Control Technician, office professional, phlebotomy, public safety communicator and STNA.

Colvin said they hope to offer more adult education courses at the Coshocton County Career Center in the future based on interest and available qualified instructors.

For more information, contact Steve Rippeth, adult education assistant director at BCC, at 330-339-2288 or email him at srippeth@buckeyecareercenter.org.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Coshocton career center adds programs for adults without diplomas