Adult suspect in court Tuesday in connection with shooting of nine juveniles in Columbus

A 35-year-old man will be facing multiple charges in court Tuesday morning in a shooting that left nine juveniles injured at a Columbus gas station.

Police say a 15-year-old gang member was also arrested in connection with the shooting and is facing one count of aggravated assault. His court hearing will be scheduled by the Muscogee County Juvenile Court, according to officials.

D’Angelo Robinson Sr. is facing eight counts of aggravated assault, according to Columbus Police.

The shooting occurred on Feb. 17 at a Shell gas station on Warm Springs Road in Columbus, according to officials. The injuries were said to be “non life-threatening.”

At a Feb. 18 press conference, Chief Freddie Blackmon had said the shooting occurred after a conflict at a nearby party carried over to the gas station.

Robinson’s hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m.