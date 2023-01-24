Adult Swim cuts ties with Justin Roiland amid domestic violence charges; Rick and Morty to continue

Justin Roiland

Adult Swim has severed its relationship with Rick and Morty co-creator and star Justin Roiland in the wake of a news report revealing that he is facing felony domestic violence charges in connection with a 2020 incident in Orange County, Calif.

The channel said in a brief statement obtained by EW on Tuesday that it "has ended its association" with Roiland and that Rick and Morty, the popular animated sci-fi comedy series he created with Dan Harmon, would continue. "The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on season 7," the statement concluded.

Representatives for Roiland didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

The Adult Swim announcement comes less than two weeks after NBC News revealed that Roiland, 42, was charged in May 2020 with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit. According to a criminal complaint obtained by EW, the incident occurred on or about Jan. 19, 2020, with an anonymous woman identified as Jane Doe, and resulted in a "traumatic condition" for the woman, who was "in a dating relationship" with Roiland at the time.

Roiland pleaded not guilty to the charges in October 2020 and appeared in court earlier this month for a pretrial hearing. A trial date has not yet been set, and another pretrial hearing is set for April 27.

In a statement provided to EW on Jan. 12, Roiland's attorney T. Edward Welbourn denied the allegations and blasted news coverage of the case. "It is hard to overstate how inaccurate the recent media coverage of this situation has been," he said. "To be clear, not only is Justin innocent but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the District Attorney's office has completed its methodical review of the evidence. We look forward to clearing Justin's name and helping him move forward as swiftly as possible."

Season 6 of Rick and Morty finished airing in December, and season 7 was previously ordered by Adult Swim as part of a long-term 70-episode deal in 2018. Roiland has voiced both title characters since the show's inception, so it stands to reason his roles will be recast.

