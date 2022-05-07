‘Adulting 101′ classes to teach financial literacy heading to Florida high schools next year

Florida is set to join six other states in mandating that high school students take a financial literacy class in a few years, which a financial adviser called long overdue.

Beginning with the class of 2027, who enters high school next year, all high schoolers will have to take financial literacy in order to graduate. Sometimes referred to as “Adulting 101,” the class will replace an elective.

Topics covered include:

Types of bank accounts offered, opening and managing a bank account and assessing the quality of a bank’s services.

Balancing a checkbook.

Basic principles of money management, such as spending, credit, credit scores and managing debt.

Completing a loan application.

Receiving an inheritance and related implications.

Basic principles of personal insurance policies.

Federal income taxes.

Local tax assessments.

Calculating interest rates.

Simple contracts.

Contesting an incorrect billing statement.

Types of savings and investments.

State and federal financial laws.

Chris Dixon, managing partner of Orlando-based Oxford Advisory Group, said the basic course work will cut down on the number of young people getting into debt before their adult lives truly begin, setting them up for success.

“Those are all still a lot of misconceptions and misnomers out there,” he said. “How do I build my credit? Do I want credit cards? Do I want to cut them up? Graduates are going to be faced with that right when they graduate.”

Often, he said his retiree clients don’t know some of the fundamental concepts that can help them save money.

Recent studies have shown two-thirds of adults don’t consider themselves financially literate — a problem, he said, when many face mounting debt.

“A lot of times huge amounts of debts not necessary,” he said. “The colleges will love it — if you’re willing to give them money, they’ll take it, right? But the financial literacy will help in assessing, do I need to do loans? If so, how much?”

