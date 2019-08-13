New to adulting? Here's what you need to know about credit

Recently, I went to apply for my first real apartment, but before they could tell me whether they wanted to offer me a lease, they needed to check my credit. This scared me a little — do I have credit? Is it good? How is that determined?

I just graduated from college in May and as I learn to adult, I don’t want to make decisions that could negatively affect my credit score for years to come and potentially make real adulting more difficult in the future — like buying a house.

In my search for answers about credit, this is what I found.

What is credit?

Your creditworthiness affects so many things.

Lenders need your credit score to figure out if you should get a loan. Landlords sometimes see your credit score – or at the very least your credit report – to determine if you can rent an apartment. And some employers peek at a modified version of your credit report as part of a background check before offering you a job.

Basically, credit is people lending you money and trusting to pay it back. There are three credit bureaus that track your history with managing your credit — Experian, Equifax and TransUnion — and provide that information in a credit report. The data in the report is used to calculate your credit score, which predicts how likely you are to pay back a loan.

Credit scores range from 300 to 850. So what is a good credit score?

The major score most lenders look at is your FICO score, and this is what they determine as good or bad.

Bad: 300-579

Fair: 580-669

Good : 670-739

: 670-739 Very good: 740-799

Exceptional: 800-850

You generally can check your credit report for free once a year at annualcreditreport.com, but a new government settlement with Equifax over its massive data breach in 2017 allows you to get six Equifax reports a year free for seven years.

Checking your FICO score for free is a little bit tougher because you usually have to pay for it. Discover will show you your FICO score for free every 30 days, even if you’re not a customer. Websites like CreditKarma and CreditSesame offer free credit scores, but not necessarily FICO scores. You also have credit scores per industry based on what they want to know.

According to credit expert John Ulzheimer, when you want to rent an apartment, the landlord will look at your tenant history, which has a credit score attached to it. The landlord don't necessarily care how good you are at making your car payment, but will care about if you make your rent each month.