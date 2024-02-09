“Adults bullying a child”: Parents of child targeted in Natalie Cline social media post become crusaders for attacked teens

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — When the phone rang at around 10 a.m. earlier this week, Al and Rachel van der Beek were surprised to be getting a call from their daughter’s high school principal.

The news was difficult to hear: Utah State School Board Member Natalie Cline had made a social media post that appeared to call out their daughter as a transgender member of her girls’ high school basketball team. The comment section of the post was becoming highly hostile. The principal of the school told the van der Beeks he wanted them to hear it from school officials before stumbling upon it on the internet themselves.

Utah Democrats considering impeachment of Utah School Board’s Natalie Cline, while lawmakers and educators call for resignation

Minutes later, the phone rang again, and this time, it was their daughter’s coach, offering the same level of support. And basically, since that morning, the van der Beeks said that it hasn’t been hate that’s been directed their way.

Instead, it’s been an incredible outpouring of support and love.

Al and Rachel said the Granite School District, their daughter’s school, and even state officials have all reached out to them to offer their support, their hearts, and in some cases, their apologies for having to deal with a parent’s social media nightmare.

“The entire Granite School District has treated our daughter as if she were theirs,” Al said. “You couldn’t ask for more.”

“We’ve been surrounded by lots of goodness,” Rachel said.

And while the van der Beeks are definitely not happy with what has happened to their child, they have instead decided to embrace the situation and use their voices to help speak for other teens who may be in similar situations — especially transgender teens.

“Serious consequences”

The van der Beeks said Cline’s post, and the online firestorm of dark and hateful comments it led to, was inexcusable.

“The real issue for us is that they’re adults,” Al said. “They’re putting pictures of other people’s children on the internet and then allowing people to just bully a child. It’s an adult bullying a child. That’s really what the issue is. It doesn’t matter what their agenda is or what they think they thought they thought — there’s really no excuse that can merit putting another person’s child on social media and then allowing them to be attacked. For about 16 hours.”

Al said the situation was largely an adult exploiting a child for a personal agenda.

“They knew nothing about her, knew nothing of her character, didn’t even try to look into the situation, but just had their own agenda,” he said.

“Embarrassed the State of Utah”: Cox, Henderson denounce Utah School Board’s Cline for social media post

Rachel said what happened cannot be solved by a “slap on the wrist.” Like a number of Utah politicians today, she said Cline must either resign or be removed from office. Al said if his daughter had been unlucky, if she hadn’t had such great support from her family, her friends, her teachers, and her community, she could very easily end up a statistic.

“We hear what happens to those kids,” Al said. “They end up taking their own lives.”

With such serious consequences hanging in their involving incidents like this, Al van der Beek said Cline needs to face serious consequences of her own.

“This isn’t OK,” he said. “There’s going to be serious consequences when adults exploit our children and harm them. When you do something like this, you have to think about that there’s real people with real feelings and real lives behind this, but I don’t think they thought about that.”

Rachel van der Beek said Cline’s removal from the Utah State School Board is “overdue.” Cline has faced previous controversy over remarks about sexuality. She’s previously been investigated, but the van der Beeks say that is no longer enough.

“How many more chances is she going to get?” she said.

“There’s nothing that [Cline] could say to us personally that makes us feel like we could just say, ‘OK, we forgive you, let’s move on,'” Al said.

Standing for those being attacked

Al and Rachel said they spoke to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox by phone this week, and they felt a lot of support from him. They said the conversation felt a lot like one parent talking to another. Ultimately, everything that’s happened this week has actually made the van der Beeks feel closer to their community. They said they feel like good will always prevail.

Al said his daughter faced taunting on the court this week, with students from the opposing team yelling to “get the boy off the team.” He said he asked his daughter how that felt.

Utah Education Association ‘troubled’ by Utah State Board of Education’s ‘failure’ to censure Natalie Cline

“She said, ‘It made me feel upset and made me feel like I shouldn’t be who I feel like I am,'” he said. “That is horrible. Nobody should ever not feel like who they feel like they should be, and why they were put on this earth.”

The van der Beeks said they’re using what’s happened to be a voice for other people who facing the same fight.

And they said they plan to do it for as long as they feel they need to.

ABC4 has reached out to Natalie Cline but she has not returned our invitations for an interview.

