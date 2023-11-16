Adults charged after child finds, fires gun in elementary school parking lot

Two people have been charged in an accidental shooting in the Middle Smithfield Elementary School parking lot in October.

The Pennsylvania State Police said that Ana Karen De Los Santos was charged Wednesday with endangering the welfare of a child, recklessly endangering another person, possession of a firearm prohibited, and possession of a weapon on school property.

Winslow Jimenez Zabala is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, a 3-year-old child allegedly fired off a shot after being left in a vehicle with their 11-year-old sibling by De Los Santos to pick up one of her kids at Middle Smithfield Elementary School.

The gun, a 9mm Glock, was allegedly left in an unlocked case in the vehicle by her fiancé, Jimenez Zabala.

Both De Los Santos and Jimenez are awaiting a preliminary hearing after being arraigned.

Max Auguliaro is the public safety and government watchdog reporter at the Pocono Record. Reach him at MAugugliaro@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Child left in car finds, shoots gun in school parking lot