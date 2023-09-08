Adults can guide teens away from crime, speakers say

Sep. 8—HIGH POINT — The most important method of reducing crime and violence among young people is building relationships between responsible adults and children whose homes or background puts them at risk of getting into trouble, participants in a roundtable discussion on High Point's gun violence said Thursday.

U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-6th, brought together representatives of the High Point Police Department and several community groups for the discussion at Congdon Yards.

Even though overall violent crime this year is down compared to last year, crime involving juveniles ages 10-17 is up 51% over the past five years, police Maj. Matt Truitt said. That includes crimes with guns with extended magazines.

A common theme was that many of the young people who become involved in crime and violence were exposed to abuse and violence from a young age and may have parents who are in jail or addicted to drugs.

"Violence begets violence," said Brad Lilley, director of High Point Peacemakers.

Kevin Sellers of High Point Community Against Violence said he goes to schools several times a week just to walk the hallways and talk to students and teachers, and he goes to school sporting events so the kids see him there too. He said he tries to encourage more men to do the same.

Greta Bush, president of HPCAV, credited the police department for its outreach efforts throughout the year in trying to build trust with young people. And she agreed that the key is more community involvement.

"It's what we can do jointly, and it's not always about the money," she said. "You can't pay nobody not to be stupid."

Lilley talked about the Men's Huddle, a group he started for men who want to make a difference in the community. Every other week 30 to 50 men gather for discussion about it, he said. He agreed with Bush that community involvement is key, but he said that groups like his lack resources to do all they would like.

"There's so much more that we could do, every organization, if we had the money," he said.

Manning said resources may be one of the few areas in which Congress could help. In the spring she will be able to submit proposals for projects deserving of federal funding, and she encouraged local groups to discuss specific proposals and talk with her staff about them.

"What I learned (from the roundtable discussion) is we have the solutions in this room," she said.