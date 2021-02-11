Adults are hoarding Happy Meals to get Pokemon cards — and some people are angry

Dawson White

A promotion meant to celebrate Pokémon’s 25th anniversary has turned sour for some who say scalpers are ruining a trading card release for kids.

On Feb. 9, Pokémon announced it was teaming with McDonald’s to release four-card packs of special edition Pokémon trading cards exclusively in Happy Meals.

The release boasts 50 cards featuring 25 Pokémon — including Pikachu — with a standard and holographic version of each. The Happy Meals also include Pokémon stickers.

After news of the release, people flocked to their nearest McDonald’s hoping to get their hands on the cards, even begging restaurant staff to keep the food and sell the cards only.

For others, including Texas resident Michael Basaldua, the process was a sentimental one. He enjoyed his first Happy Meal in years after filming his Tuesday trip to McDonald’s.

Basaldua had hoped to score a holographic Pikachu card.

“I was excited because it brought back memories from my adolescence. I’m now 34 but still love and appreciate Pokémon and anime shows in general,” he told KVEO.

Basaldua took the Happy Meal home and filmed himself unboxing it. He netted a holographic Grookey card and three standard cards, but no Pikachu.

Still, he said it was “pretty awesome.”

But others didn’t take as kindly to the lottery-like process. Reports of people hoarding Happy Meals and discarding food spread on social media and cards started popping up for sale online.

Unopened packs are going for about $10. At least one 10-pack lot has a starting price of $79.99.

A lot of 10 special edition Pokemon cards is listed at $79.99.
But more concerning to some are the boxes of cards appearing for sale on eBay, some with listing prices between $1,000 and $2,000.

Some are questioning how sealed boxes could end up on eBay at all.

Regardless, many people are not happy to see cards — presumably meant for kids — being snatched up by adults and sold online for profit.

Some are calling on McDonald’s to limit how many Happy Meals people can purchase per visit.

Buying and selling Pokemon cards is far from uncommon and can be lucrative for fans with the right cards in the right conditions.

Earlier this month, a box of unopened first-edition Pokémon cards netted a whopping $408,000 at auction — a record high, according to Polygon.

Last year, rapper Logic dropped a cool $183,000 on a gem mint 10 Charizard card and not long after, YouTuber Logan Paul paid about $150,000 for a similar card, according to the outlet.

