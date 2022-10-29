Adults linked to minors with handguns should expect charges

Oct. 29—Commonwealth's Attorney Bruce Kuegel said his office will prosecute adults who give juveniles handguns when applicable, as a way of attempting to curb juvenile gun crime.

A Daviess grand jury indicted Erica B. West, 36, of the 700 block of Elm Street with unlawfully providing a handgun to a juvenile or permitting a juvenile to possess a handgun earlier this month. The charge is a class B felony.

West was indicted after an investigation by the Owensboro Police Department. OPD reports say West allegedly provided a handgun to a juvenile. The handgun was later recovered in a firearms incident involving juveniles, reports say.

Kuegel said cases of adults providing handguns to juveniles have been uncommon, but that his office would use the charge when it is appropriate.

"If it applies, it's a way to curb juveniles having access to firearms," Kuegel said earlier this week.

The law says a person is guilty of the charge when he or she, "being the parent or guardian of a juvenile, "intentionally, knowingly or recklessly provides a handgun, knowing there is a substantial risk that the juvenile will use a handgun to commit a felony offense."

The charge also applies if the person giving the handgun knows the juvenile has previously been convicted of a violent crime.

The statute is narrow, Kuegel said. For example, the statute does not apply "to the parent that buys a shotgun for their 16 year-old to go dove hunting.

"I don't know if we have that much of it going on," Kuegel said, but that, "it's something we may be able to use in a given situation.

"The statute has been around since 1994," Kuegel said. "It's not something that is new, but it's something that applies (now), when in the past it wasn't much of an issue."

In the investigation involving West, "this is an unusual circumstance, and the law applies," he said.

The charge is a Class D felony, punishable upon conviction by between one and five years in prison.

"This is something that would be helpful, and is a way to control the violence we have had with juveniles with guns," Kuegel said.