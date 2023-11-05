Adults with Maricopa County juvenile records given a chance to destroy past mistakes

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Dozens of young adults tried to move on from their past Saturday morning during the first-ever "Project Restore: My Records, My Rights" event that allows second chances.

With his mom, Harley Estrada got a first look at papers that can change everything.

"Everything was erased, so I'm glad about that," he said.

The Maricopa County Juvenile Court had a different feeling on Saturday.

Harley came here as a juvenile and got a record.

"I was a big troublemaker back then, and I came here to try to make a new start and start a better future for myself," he said.

He was one of dozens of young adults who came to the first event to destroy some juvenile records.

Maricopa County Superior Court Commissioner Wendy Morton says it allows some to get a fresh start.

The purpose of the juvenile court is to rehabilitate. We understand that everybody makes mistakes. Most people that come to juvenile court only come to juvenile court once," Morton said.

She says juvenile records can hold people back.

"I see young adults telling me they're applying to college, they're engaged in careers, and it's exciting to see them moving on with their lives in a productive way. I'm really looking forward to seeing those young adults today and see what they have going for them and all the adventures they have for them in their young lives," Morton said.

Morton wants this first-ever event to become an annual affair.

For Harley, it means he can pursue his goal of being an Army combat medic.

"Don't let your past define you. So many people tend to define you because of your past but don't let it stop you. We all can become better. We just need to work on ourselves," he said.