How Do ADVA Optical Networking SE’s (ETR:ADV) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers?

Today we'll look at ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for ADVA Optical Networking:

0.038 = €14m ÷ (€530m - €156m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Therefore, ADVA Optical Networking has an ROCE of 3.8%.

Does ADVA Optical Networking Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, ADVA Optical Networking's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 12% average in the Communications industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Separate from how ADVA Optical Networking stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

ADVA Optical Networking's current ROCE of 3.8% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 6.2% ROCE. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how ADVA Optical Networking's past growth compares to other companies.

XTRA:ADV Past Revenue and Net Income, November 4th 2019

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do ADVA Optical Networking's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

ADVA Optical Networking has total assets of €530m and current liabilities of €156m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 30% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.