Is ADVA Optical Networking's (ETR:ADV) Share Price Gain Of 151% Well Earned?

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. Long term ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 151% in five years. It's also up 8.9% in about a month.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last half decade, ADVA Optical Networking became profitable. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that ADVA Optical Networking returned a loss of 3.1% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 5.1%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 20% for each year. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how ADVA Optical Networking scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

