Advaite Deploys COVID-19 Rapid Antibody Test Kits To Chester County And Collaborates With Pennsylvania Companies To Scale Up Manufacturing

Company's diagnostic testing kit "Advaite RapCov™" offers the promise of a convenient and rapid solution for screening large populations for coronavirus (COVID-19)

CHESTER SPRINGS, Pa., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advaite, an innovative biotech company focused on developing novel diagnostics, announced today that it has delivered antibody rapid test kits to Chester County Health Department. Advaite established a collaboration with several other Pennsylvania-based companies with the intention to accelerate the commercialization and distribution of Advaite's COVID-19 rapid response diagnostic testing kits, RapCov™, to support the nation's effort to contain the spread of coronavirus infection.

(PRNewsfoto/Advaite Inc.) More

Advaite has worked to optimize its diagnostic reagent technology in developing its novel COVID-19 diagnostic test kits. The RapCov™ kits are able to identify the presence of an active or previous infection from a single drop of blood. Further, the test can show results in as early as 10-minutes, without the need to send blood specimens to a laboratory. This makes the RapCov™ diagnostic kits an ideal solution for quickly screening large populations.

The other Pennsylvania based companies, Frontida BioPharm Inc., Frontage Laboratories Inc., and another local biotech have joined forces with Advaite to expeditiously facilitate availability of Advaite's RapCov™ kits throughout the United States. Frontida, a Philadelphia based pharmaceutical manufacturing company, collaborates with Advaite as its manufacturing partner for the mass production of the RapCov™ diagnostic kits. Within the next 4-6 weeks, Frontida is targeting a production scale of 40,000 to 60,000 RapCov™ tests per day to meet the unprecedented demand resulting from the coronavirus pandemic and will be hiring additional staff to meet this demand.

Frontage Laboratories, based in Exton, Pennsylvania is one of the region's leading biopharmaceutical laboratories and will provide its expertise to develop and validate necessary bioassays to support the release of reagents which are a critical component of the testing kits.

"The ADVAITE RapCov™ kit represents a significant public health resource in helping contain the spread of coronavirus disease. The combined expertise of Frontida and Frontage creates a more efficient pathway for Advaite to produce these kits rapidly. This will in turn provide healthcare workers a powerful tool to isolate and treat patients much more effectively," said Karthik Musunuri, Chief Executive Officer of Advaite.

"We are excited to join forces with Advaite and Frontage to provide this critical testing platform as one tool supporting our nation's efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Utilizing our team's manufacturing and supply chain expertise, Frontida is committed to support Advaite's commercialization and deployment of the RapCov™ kit to healthcare and government organizations in Pennsylvania and throughout the nation," said Ron Connolly, Executive Vice President and Cofounder of Frontida.

Speaking on behalf of the Chester County Board of Commissioners and the Chester County Health Department, Commissioners' Chair Marian Moskowitz said, "Chester County's is fighting the coronavirus crisis on many different fronts and undertaking the antibody blood test for our essential personnel is another weapon in that fight. We chose to work with Advaite because our evaluations showed that the company's test kits performed most efficiently and accurately. The fact that Advaite is part of the Chester County business community is a real bonus."