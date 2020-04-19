What Is Advance Auto Parts's (NYSE:AAP) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 38% in the last month alone, although it is still down 21% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 32% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does Advance Auto Parts Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 17.30 that there is some investor optimism about Advance Auto Parts. As you can see below, Advance Auto Parts has a higher P/E than the average company (8.8) in the specialty retail industry.

NYSE:AAP Price Estimation Relative to Market April 19th 2020 More

Advance Auto Parts's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Most would be impressed by Advance Auto Parts earnings growth of 19% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 3.2% annually, over the last three years. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does Advance Auto Parts's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt totals just 4.0% of Advance Auto Parts's market cap. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Bottom Line On Advance Auto Parts's P/E Ratio

Advance Auto Parts's P/E is 17.3 which is above average (13.6) in its market. While the company does use modest debt, its recent earnings growth is very good. So on this analysis it seems reasonable that its P/E ratio is above average. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about Advance Auto Parts recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 12.5 to 17.3 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.