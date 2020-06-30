Advanced Accelerator Applications to Build Targeted Radioligand Therapy Production Facility in Indianapolis

- Site to produce targeted radioligand drugs used in the treatment of cancer

- Adding second US manufacturing site for currently approved therapy and pipeline drug candidates

- Expands Novartis footprint in Indiana creating new jobs in high-tech corridor

SAINT-GENIS-POUILLY, France, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A. (AAA), a Novartis company, today announced it has executed a sales and purchase agreement for land on which a 50,000 square foot targeted Radioligand Therapy (RLT) manufacturing plant will be built. The new facility will be located within the Purdue Research Park, near the Indianapolis International Airport, with completion and initial operations anticipated in 2023.

The facility will significantly expand AAA's manufacturing capacity in the US and will feature state-of-the art, advanced manufacturing technologies, reflecting the latest innovations in radiopharmaceutical production. The facility is intended to support near and long-term manufacturing capacity planning for AAA's marketed products and for clinical supply. Initially, several production lines will be installed, with plans to further expand capacity. The facility will be built to the highest quality standards of safe and efficient operations.

Mike Rossi, General Manager, US for Advanced Accelerator Applications said, "We are excited by the response to our first targeted Radioligand Therapy, LUTATHERA® (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate), in the US market and expect to follow this success with new treatments for other cancer types. Given the growing demand for these targeted treatments and the need to deliver such drugs to patients within a few days of production, we are expanding our US manufacturing footprint with this new site."

Indiana Secretary of Commerce, Jim Schellinger, stated, "Indiana's pro-growth business climate and 21st century talent pipeline makes us an ideal destination for companies like Advanced Accelerator Applications, and we are so thrilled to be home to their new manufacturing facility. We look forward to supporting them and watching them continue to thrive, creating high-quality career opportunities for Hoosiers in the process."

Sidonie Golombowski-Daffner, Chair and President, Advanced Accelerator Applications, noted, "This investment further demonstrates our commitment to patients by ensuring availability of our medicines. We believe that Radioligand Therapy has the potential to become a major pillar of cancer treatment. We are also proud to support the communities in which we operate by creating skilled jobs and promoting economic growth."

Targeted Radioligand Therapy is a form of targeted therapy which combines a precision targeting compound with a therapeutic radioactive particle that binds to markers expressed by tumors, inhibiting tumor growth and replication. Due to the high-affinity for specific tumor cells, surrounding healthy tissue is less affected.

Joe Hogsett, Mayor, City of Indianapolis, commented, "Indianapolis is proud to have been selected as the location for this new production facility. Today's announcement continues our focus on the growth of Opportunity Industries that, beyond the research and innovation they represent, provide sustainable career opportunities for area residents. This decision by Advanced Accelerator Applications further affirms the reputation of the Purdue Research Park network as a premiere center for technology-based companies, and I look forward to their success in Indy."