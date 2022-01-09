Advanced Braking Technology Limited's (ASX:ABV) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Advanced Braking Technology (ASX:ABV) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 23% over the last month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Advanced Braking Technology's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

Check out our latest analysis for Advanced Braking Technology

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Advanced Braking Technology is:

13% = AU$620k ÷ AU$4.7m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.13.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Advanced Braking Technology's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To start with, Advanced Braking Technology's ROE looks acceptable. Yet, the fact that the company's ROE is lower than the industry average of 19% does temper our expectations. That being the case, the significant five-year 36% net income growth reported by Advanced Braking Technology comes as a pleasant surprise. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio. Bear in mind, the company does have a respectable ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. So this also does lend some color to the high earnings growth seen by the company.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Advanced Braking Technology's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 23% in the same period, which is great to see.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Advanced Braking Technology fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Advanced Braking Technology Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Advanced Braking Technology doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Advanced Braking Technology's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that it has been reinvesting a high portion of its profits at a moderate rate of return, resulting in earnings expansion. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for Advanced Braking Technology.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones

    The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday disclosed a list of 50 U.S. airports that will have buffer zones when wireless carriers turn on new 5G C-band service on Jan. 19. AT&T and Verizon Communications on Monday agreed to buffer zones around 50 airports to reduce the risk of disruption from potential interference to sensitive airplane instruments like altimeters. The list includes airports in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Detroit, Dallas, Philadelphia, Seattle and Miami.

  • 30% of My Retirement Is in These 5 Stocks: Here's Why I Believe They're Winners for 2022

    I own 30 stocks in my retirement account. Some of the companies are promising, but still have a lot to prove. Individually, each of those accounts for just a small percentage of the value of my overall portfolio.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Here are three dividend stocks to buy hand over fist right now. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses exclusively on the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. As a REIT, IIP must return at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends.

  • Our Favorite Oil Stocks for 2022 and Beyond

    The oil industry is coming off one of its best years in quite some time. Oil prices rebounded sharply as the global economy recovered from the pandemic and producers maintained a tight lid on supply. With this backdrop, we asked some of our Fool.com contributors for their favorite oil stocks to own in 2022 and beyond.

  • 3 beaten-down Warren Buffett stocks poised to pop in 2022, if you're looking for bargains amid all-time highs

    Scared of sky-high stock prices? These dirt-cheap stocks are good bets for 2022.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Are Also Generating Billions in Free Cash

    It's frustrating for investors when a stock constantly needs to issue shares to raise money so that it can continue growing. Even though sales may be increasing, without positive free cash flow, it can become a risky buy simply due to the potential for dilution, which can drive a company's share price down.

  • 3 Top Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy in January

    Higher oil and gas prices fueled some big-time gains across the sector last year. The improving market conditions have also bolstered the industry's financial picture, giving many energy companies the flexibility to pay higher dividends. Three energy dividend stocks that stand out as attractive buys this month are ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A). Higher oil prices have been a boon for ConocoPhillips.

  • 5 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    While many companies are scrambling to carve out their part of the metaverse, Nvidia is already marketing a successful product. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) should enjoy tremendous demand over the long term as well as the metaverse is built. Few companies can compete at the same level as Nvidia in powering virtual reality apps.

  • [video]Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Cass Information Systems Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Crypto Diehards Are About to Find Out If It Really Was a Bubble

    (Bloomberg) -- To cryptocurrency true believers, Bitcoin is the ultimate store of value, the most solid hedge against the rampant inflation manufactured by reckless central banks and their money-printing. To skeptics, the crypto world as a whole is a mirage whose massive run-up past $2 trillion was simply the speculative byproduct of the extraordinary amount of easy cash that’s been sloshing around in the global economy — in effect, a big bubble.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Cov

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    After rallying more than 27% in 2021, the dividend yield on the S&P 500 is near a 20-year low of 1.24%. Several high-quality energy companies are currently offering yields above 6%, including Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB). Here's why that high-yield dividend isn't the only factor that makes them look like good buys for 2022 and beyond.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years

    One industry that is becoming increasingly important to our economy and will surely continue to breed some long-term investment winners is the semiconductor industry. The chip market is forecast to see sales rise by 8.8% to reach $601 billion in 2022, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association. The ongoing buildout of data centers and other high-performance applications is a big tailwind for leading component suppliers.

  • Better Buy: Federal Realty Investment Trust vs. Realty Income

    Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) and Realty Income (NYSE: O) have a lot in common that commends them to investors as long-term buy and holds. What makes Federal Realty and Realty Income such compelling choices is their venerability matched by performance.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Down 37% to 60% to Buy for 2022

    These solid companies are getting unfairly punished by the market. Savvy investors should take note.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    It's been eight months since I sold my stake in AT&T. When the stock moved higher on the news -- even after the company announced it would lower its quarterly payouts -- that was all I needed to get out.

  • 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000

    Not only has the company produced an incredible 15.1% annualized return since its 1994 NYSE listing, it has also increased its dividend for 97 consecutive quarters and has made 617 consecutive monthly dividend payments (that's more than 51 years). If you aren't familiar, Realty Income is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that invests in single-tenant properties.

  • Here's Why Lucid and Ford Could Be 2022's Top EV Growth Stocks

    This fast-growing player and well-rounded value stock deserve pole-position in a long-term EV portfolio.

  • Alibaba Stock Is on a Tear. Here Are 5 Reasons Investors Are Buying the Dip.

    Valuation, sentiment on regulation, and big moves by a famous fund manager are helping the case for Alibaba stock. But there remains a case for caution.

  • 10 Safe Dividend Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we are going to talk about our list of the 10 safe dividend stocks to buy in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis about dividend investing and go directly to the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks for 2022. For veteran and amateur investors alike, dividend stocks present the best opportunity to retire […]

  • Ambani’s Reliance to Buy Stake in Mandarin Oriental New York

    (Bloomberg) -- Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. has agreed to buy an indirect 73.37% stake in Mandarin Oriental New York for $98.15 million, the company said in a filing Saturday.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Covid-19 Variant Deltacron Not an ErrorCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronOmicron Study in South Africa Points to End of Acute Pandemic PhaseCrypto Diehards Are About to Find Out If It Really Was a BubbleFed Unites Left and Right in Warni