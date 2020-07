PONTE VEDRA, Fla., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW), d/b/a Advanced Disposal, an integrated environmental services company, will release second quarter results on July 30, 2020 after market closing. In light of the pending acquisition by Waste Management, Advanced Disposal will not be hosting a separate earnings conference call.

Advanced Disposal - Vertical 4C Logo (PRNewsFoto/Advanced Disposal Services, Inc.) More

About Advanced Disposal:

Advanced Disposal (NYSE:ADSW) brings fresh ideas and solutions to the business of a clean environment. As the fourth largest solid waste company in the U.S., we provide integrated, non-hazardous solid waste collection, recycling and disposal services to residential, commercial, industrial, and construction customers across 16 states and the Bahamas. Our team is dedicated to finding effective, sustainable solutions to preserve the environment for future generations. We welcome you to learn more at www.AdvancedDisposal.com or follow us on Facebook.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advanced-disposal-sets-date-for-second-quarter-2020-earnings-release-301087823.html

SOURCE Advanced Disposal Services, Inc.