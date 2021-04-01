Advanced DNA testing identifies woman's remains found in 1990 in McDonald County

Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.
·3 min read

Apr. 1—PINEVILLE, Mo. — A couple happened upon her decomposed remains 30 years ago in the carport of a vacant farmhouse along Oscar Talley Road in McDonald County.

Hog-tied, with mysterious bindings about her legs, she appeared to have been in her 20s or early 30s. The pathologist believed she may have died as much as a month or two before her remains were found on Dec. 2, 1990.

Investigators turned up a witness who recalled hearing a woman scream in that vicinity on Halloween night.

An autopsy determined she had been raped and strangled.

Her dental work was charted, but all efforts to identify her and find out how she was killed came to naught, and the case went cold.

She gained the nickname "Grace Doe" when a cold case detective recruited a facial reconstruction expert in 2009 to develop a photographic likeness of her through magnetic resonance imaging of her skull, and the detective was told when she went public with the pictures that it would be "only by the grace of God" that the victim would ever be identified.

The pictures and publicity generated a number of leads over the years since then, none of which led to any matches of dental records or DNA, until the McDonald County Sheriff's Department announced Wednesday that Grace Doe at last has been identified through advanced DNA testing conducted by Othram Inc., a state-of-the-art DNA laboratory in Houston.

The remains turned out to be those of Shawna Garber, a 22-year-old woman who had been in foster care in Garnett, Kansas, as a child and was last believed to have been returned to the custody of the state.

Othram, which contacted the sheriff's office in September of last year about helping in the case, employs the trademark Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing process to build DNA profiles capable of tracking down relatives of unidentified donors of remains.

The company contacted the sheriff's office in January of this year to report that it had identified some candidate relatives of the woman through its genealogy research.

Lt. (and former Sheriff) Michael Hall contacted Danielle Pixler, of Topeka, Kansas, one of the candidate relatives, and learned that she had a half sister, Shawna Garber, whom she had not seen since they were separated as children.

DNA testing recently matched Pixler and Garber.

Hall said Pixler was still feeling "shocked, relieved and more than a little overwhelmed" when he spoke to her by phone Tuesday night.

"She had been searching for her sister for 28 years," Hall said.

The sheriff said he shares in Pixler's amazement but also realizes that the identification of the remains does not close the case. It instead provides direction for a good deal more investigative work for the sheriff's office.

"Now it's: 'Let's figure out her life and figure out where she came from and where she was going,'" Hall said.

Ultimately, investigators need to figure out who killed her, Hall said.

Recommended Stories

  • Remains of woman missing since 2016 found in home’s crawl space, Mississippi cops say

    A man working in the basement made the grim discovery.

  • Verizon signs first private 5G contract in Europe

    Verizon Communications Inc, one of the largest U.S. telecom companies, on Thursday signed its first private 5G contract in Europe with Associated British Ports (ABP) to deploy the mobile network at the Port of Southampton. Port of Southampton, on England's south coast, is one of the largest ports for cars and cruises, handling about 900,000 cars and millions of cruise passengers annually. It will also become the first mainland port in the UK to have private 5G.

  • Pink cake on canals: Amsterdam celebrates same-sex weddings

    A huge inflatable pink cake with candles spouting rainbow flames glided through the Amsterdam canals Thursday as the Dutch capital celebrated the 20th anniversary of the world's first legal same-sex marriages. “At the same time it is a moment to recognize that the struggle is not yet over; not worldwide, not nationally, but also not in Amsterdam,” Mayor Femke Halsema told The Associated Press. Since the historic event in Amsterdam 20 years ago, same-sex marriage has been made legal in 28 countries worldwide, as well as the self-governing island of Taiwan.

  • Deshaun Watson accused of deleting messages amid lawsuits

    Twenty-one women have come forward with allegations against the Houston Texans player.

  • Fashion retailers bet bras with wires and a splash of color will sell this spring

    After a year of nesting in pastel-colored loungewear, shoppers are opting for styles with floral prints, feel-good slogans and statement jewelry to jazz up working-from-home outfits as optimism makes a comeback in spring collections, designers and retailers told Reuters. While neutral, comfortable clothing remains more popular than in a normal spring, retailers from Neiman Marcus to Walmart and Macy’s Inc reported growing sales of bright, optimistic color, flowy fabrics or dresses for the first time since the start of the pandemic as shoppers prepared for a return to normal life. “We’re seeing a return to occasion dresses and even bras with wires,” Marie Ivanoff-Smith, fashion director at department store Nordstrom, told Reuters.

  • Have you seen this car? Sheriff seeks Chevy Malibu wanted in NC road rage shooting

    “We will continue to track this suspect until we are standing in his yard,” the sheriff said.

  • Charts show the US on the brink of a 4th coronavirus surge as variants spread and states relax restrictions

    Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the US are spiking again as variants spread. Many states are relaxing restrictions on indoor activities.

  • Texas fighting hard to change its reputation as just a 'football state'

    The state of Texas has one men's basketball championship to its name. How does that happen in a state with so much homegrown talent?

  • Pfizer COVID-19 shot 91% effective in updated data, protective against South African variant

    Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is around 91% effective at preventing the disease, they said on Thursday, citing updated trial data that included participants inoculated for up to six months. The shot was also 100% effective in preventing illness among trial participants in South Africa, where a new variant called B1351 is dominant, though the number of those participants was relatively small at 800. While the new overall efficacy rate of 91.3% is lower than the 95% originally reported in November for its 44,000-person trial, a number of variants have become more prevalent around the world since then.

  • Semiconductor stocks are getting a lift from Biden’s big spending plan

    The iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was up 2.4% on March 31, with all 30 its components showing gains for the session. In February, the Semiconductor Industry Association’s (SIA) board of directors, which includes CEOs or senior executives of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) Intel Corp. (INTC) Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) and others, sent a letter to Biden.

  • Nio Stock, China EV Stocks Rally On Strong March Sales Despite Chip Shortages

    Nio and Xpeng reported strong March and Q1 sales Thursday, with Li Auto and BYD on tap. Nio stock and other China EV stocks rose.

  • Riot Blockchain Records 460% Rise In Bitcoin Hashing Capacity: What You Need To Know

    Riot Blockchain, Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) said as a part of its fourth-quarter results that it has increased its Bitcoin (BTC) hashing capacity by 460% on a year-on-year basis. What Happened: The company said that it more-than-doubled the number of BTC it held on its balance sheet at 1,078 BTC as of Dec. 31, as compared to 514 BTC on the same date a year earlier. BTC traded 0.43% higher at $59,127.58 making Riot’s holdings worth nearly $63.74 million at press time. Riot reported an increase in mining revenues by 116% to $5.2 million in Q4 2020 compared to $2.4 million for the preceding quarter. The company minted 303 BTC now worth $17.91 million in Q4, an increase of 36% over the Q3 figure of 222 BTC ($13.08 million at press time). Riot said the increase in minting was driven primarily by “the increase in the Company’s hash rate combined with network hash rate and adjustments in network difficulty.” View more earnings on $BTC Hash rate implies the total computational power used to mine and process transactions on a proof-of-work blockchain such as one that underpins Bitcoin. Total mining revenue in 2020 was $12 million, which is a 78% year-on-year increase compared to the $6.7 million figure recorded in 2019. Net income on a GAAP basis during Q4 2020 was $3.9 million compared to a net loss of $3.4 million in the same period in 2019. In Q3 2020 Riot reported a loss of $1.7 million. Why It Matters: Riot said it is “amplifying” its growth initiatives which will drive further growth for the company including raising the U.S.-based share of the bitcoin mining landscape. Riot shares have rallied 213.5% since the year began and 6,793.1% on a net basis over one year. Several other BTC-related companies have also seen shares spike in March including Sos Ltd (NYSE: SOS) and Canaan Inc (NASDAQ: CAN). Read Next: Bitcoin Mining Revenue On The Rise: Miners Record M In A Single Day See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Is Ethereum Surging, Outperforming Bitcoin Today?What's Happening With XRP (Ripple) Cryptocurrency Today?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Merkel's last stand: how rebellious states hurt Germany's COVID response

    It was shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday, March 22 when Angela Merkel called a break after hours of deadlocked discussion with her deputy and Germany's 16 state premiers on how to halt a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. After winning international plaudits for its initial response to the pandemic last year, Germany was struggling. Merkel, in the final months of her 16-year rule, told the premiers she wanted to extend a nationwide lockdown and tighten restrictions on movement, effectively confining Germans to their homes for the upcoming Easter holidays.

  • THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'How I Met Your Mother' 7 years later

    The hit CBS show premiered in September 2005 and ended in March 2014. It starred Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, and Cobie Smulders.

  • MVJ: Kiké Hernández's jersey outsells Mike Trout's

    Despite all the fanfare surrounding MVP Mike Trout, another Los Angeles baseball star, Kiké Hernández, now with the Boston Red Sox, passed him in MLB jersey sales.

  • Man arrested and charged with attack on 65-year-old Asian woman. He was convicted in 2002 of murdering his mom.

    The New York City Police Department said the man "was arrested and charged with felony assault as a hate crime."

  • Facing Boycotts H&M and Nike Are Learning the New Price of Doing Business in China

    Pedestrians walk past a Nike advertisement in Shanghai on March 26. China this week has pushed a campaign to boycott Western retailers after the U.S., U.K., Canada and the E.U. imposed sanctions over human-rights abuses against ethnic minority Uyghurs in Xinjiang. No other country has done a better job of channeling the profit-maximizing drive of private corporations into geopolitical gains in recent years than communist China, the irony of which is lost on precisely no one.

  • UK opposition leader says 'British instinct' likely to oppose COVID passports

    Britain's opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer has expressed scepticism about the use of so-called vaccine passports to allow people to access hospitality and entertainment venues, saying the "British instinct" could be against such documents. The government is reviewing the idea of asking people to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to access crowded spaces such as pubs or sports events to help with the reopening of some sectors of the economy. Starmer said he would not make any formal decision on whether to support the initiative before studying government proposals but indicated there could be opposition to the idea from the public if death rates are near zero and hospital admissions are very low.

  • Volkswagen to rebrand as 'Voltswagen' in U.S.

    Some thought it was an early April Fool's joke. But Volkswagen is apparently about to change its name, at least in the U.S.There it will soon be known as 'Voltswagen'. That's volts, as in electricity. The new name take effect in May, and is intended to flag VW's big move into electric cars. All EVs will have Voltswagen badging on the rear. Conventionally powered cars will just have the VW emblem. New exterior and interior signs will soon appear on all the company's U.S. properties. The move comes six years after VW admitted rigging emissions tests in the country. That ultimately cost it around 38 billion dollars in fines, refits and legal costs. Now the German giant wants to put all that behind it with a focus on clean vehicles. It's aiming to double sales of EVs at its core brand this year.

  • U.S., Philippines officials discuss Chinese activities in South China Sea

    The national security advisers for the United States and the Philippines discussed their shared concerns over Chinese activities in the South China Sea in a call on Wednesday, the White House said. The Philippines has described the presence of hundreds of Chinese boats inside its 200-mile exclusive economic zone at Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea as "swarming and threatening." Chinese diplomats have said the boats were sheltering from rough seas and no militia were aboard.