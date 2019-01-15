Should Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Be Part Of Your Portfolio?

A large part of investment returns can be generated by dividend-paying stock given their role in compounding returns over time. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) has recently paid dividends to shareholders, and currently yields 9.3%. Does Advanced Emissions Solutions tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

5 questions I ask before picking a dividend stock

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is their annual yield among the top 25% of dividend payers?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

NasdaqGM:ADES Historical Dividend Yield January 15th 19 More

How does Advanced Emissions Solutions fare?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 57%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. The reality is that it is too early to consider Advanced Emissions Solutions as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 2 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

In terms of its peers, Advanced Emissions Solutions generates a yield of 9.3%, which is high for Chemicals stocks.

Next Steps:

Whilst there are few things you may like about Advanced Emissions Solutions from a dividend stock perspective, the truth is that overall it probably is not the best choice for a dividend investor. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. I’ve put together three fundamental aspects you should further examine:

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



