Advanced ICU Care Expands AdventHealth System Telemedicine Relationship with AdventHealth Ottawa Launch

Tele-ICU Services Launch Extends 24x7 Technology-Enabled Acute Care to Kansas Hospital

ST. LOUIS, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced ICU Care, the nation's leading provider of high-acuity telemedicine, announced a tele-ICU care launch with AdventHealth Ottawa (Ottawa, KS). The technology-enabled care services implementation is an extension of an existing partnership between the AdventHealth system and Advanced ICU Care, providing support for AdventHealth Ottawa's ICU bedside care team via 24 x 7 x 365 patient oversight.

AdventHealth has a long-standing relationship with Advanced ICU Care which provides the system with both tele-ICU care and telemetry monitoring. The new tele-ICU implementation will enable AdventHealth Ottawa to keep care within the community by reducing the need for patient transfers while also directly supporting bedside clinicians. The collaboration will support the delivery of outstanding high-acuity care to patients as well as ICU-specific actionable data to drive continuous improvement.

"AdventHealth Ottawa is pleased to implement Advanced ICU Care's tele-ICU services to further support our clinical teams on the ICU frontlines," said Stacey Steiner, VP/Chief Nursing Officer of AdventHealth Ottawa. "In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization was able to fast track our tele-ICU care services launch to give our care teams an additional proven layer of patient oversight and support. We're thankful for Advanced ICU Care's commitment to support AdventHealth Ottawa with our immediate and ongoing acute care requirements."

"Advanced ICU Care is happy to extend our AdventHealth system tele-ICU services partnership to AdventHealth Ottawa and collaborate to achieve system and facility critical care objectives," said Lou Silverman, CEO, Advanced ICU Care. "We are proud to serve as a leader in high acuity telemedicine, working hand in hand with hospitals and health systems to deliver the best of acute care to the patients we serve."

Advanced ICU Care's sophisticated technology-enabled care services provide hospital bedside teams with 24 x 7 x 365 clinical expertise. Working with a talented team led by U.S. board-certified physicians, the company delivers high-acuity patient monitoring and care to both health systems and individual hospitals.

About AdventHealth Ottawa

AdventHealth Ottawa is a 44–bed acute care facility that delivers a wide range of inpatient, outpatient and surgical health care services across Franklin County and its surrounding areas. AdventHealth Ottawa provides whole-person care for every stage of life and health with a presence in the community lasting more than 80 years. In May 2019 Ransom Memorial Health became AdventHealth Ottawa, joining AdventHealth's connected system of care comprised of nearly 50 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in diverse markets throughout almost a dozen states. With a sacred mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ, AdventHealth is a connected system of care with more than 80,000 skilled and compassionate caregivers in physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies and hospice centers provide individualized, wholistic care. For more information about AdventHealth, visit AdventHealthOttawa.com.