Advanced Math & Science Academy has a new leader. Here's when she starts

MARLBOROUGH — The Advanced Math & Science Academy has a new leader.

Lisa Mobley, currently principal at King Philip Regional High School in Wrentham, has been selected to become the next executive director at AMSA, a charter school at 201 Forest St.

She'll take over on July 1, replacing the retiring Ellen Linzey.

“We are excited to support this important transition and will be assembling a team with specific goals and action items to that end,” said Raul Porras, chair of AMSA's board of trustees, in a statement. “We’re looking forward to working with the entire AMSA community to ensure Dr. Mobley’s success by welcoming her into the AMSA Way.”

Mobley's background in education

Dr. Lisa Mobley has been chosen to be the new executive director of the Advanced Math & Science Academy in Marlborough.

Mobley, who has been principal at King Philip for 11 years, beat out about 35 other applicants, according to school officials. She holds a doctorate in educational leadership from Northeastern University.

"I'm beyond excited, AMSA's philosophy of teaching all students drew me to AMSA ... I'm beyond thrilled," said Mobley, who also holds master's degrees in educational leadership (Endicott College) and clinical psychology (American International University). She earned her bachelor's degree in psychology from Wells College in Aurora, New York.

Head of the class:There are only two U.S. presidential scholars in Mass.; one is at AMSA

What is the Advanced Math & Science Academy?

Founded in 2005, AMSA's teaching philosophy involves starting challenging abstract learning, typically expected for high school students, during the middle school grades. In 2018, it was ranked the No. 2 public high school in Massachusetts by U.S. News & World Report.

AMSA has 966 students from grades 6-12 and employs 145 faculty and staff. As a charter public school, AMSA receives state funding. Students and their families have no direct costs other than uniforms and fees for extracurricular activities.

'Something powerful':AMSA is gifted an electron microscope from Thermo Fisher Scientific

Story continues

Linzey, who has served as the school’s executive director since 2019, retires on June 30.

“Ellen Linzey has been an incredible leader at AMSA," said Dawn Capello, vice chair of AMSA's board of trustees, in a statement. "She guided us through the pandemic with grace, compassion and determination. Our school community could not have been in better hands during the uncertainty we faced during that unprecedented time.”

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Advanced Math and Science Academy hires new executive director