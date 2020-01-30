Is Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value

Does the January share price for Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's the estimated valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£22.8m UK£24.4m UK£25.5m UK£26.4m UK£27.1m UK£27.6m UK£28.0m UK£28.3m UK£28.6m UK£28.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Est @ 4.62% Est @ 3.39% Est @ 2.54% Est @ 1.93% Est @ 1.51% Est @ 1.22% Est @ 1.01% Est @ 0.87% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 6.0% UK£21.5 UK£21.7 UK£21.4 UK£20.9 UK£20.2 UK£19.5 UK£18.6 UK£17.8 UK£17.0 UK£16.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£194m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (0.5%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£29m× (1 + 0.5%) ÷ 6.0%– 0.5%) = UK£532m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£532m÷ ( 1 + 6.0%)10= UK£298m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£492m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£2.9, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Advanced Medical Solutions Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.898. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.