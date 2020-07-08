Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Advanced Medical Solutions Group's (LON:AMS) recent performance, when its stock has declined 5.9% over the past month. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Advanced Medical Solutions Group's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Advanced Medical Solutions Group is:

9.9% = UK£19m ÷ UK£191m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.10 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learnt that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group's Earnings Growth And 9.9% ROE

To start with, Advanced Medical Solutions Group's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 11%. This probably goes some way in explaining Advanced Medical Solutions Group's moderate 11% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

We then compared Advanced Medical Solutions Group's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 36% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

AIM:AMS Past Earnings Growth July 7th 2020 More

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is AMS worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether AMS is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Advanced Medical Solutions Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a low three-year median payout ratio of 12%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 88% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Additionally, Advanced Medical Solutions Group has paid dividends over a period of nine years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 18% over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Advanced Medical Solutions Group is speculated to rise to 12% despite the anticipated increase in the payout ratio. There could probably be other factors that could be driving the future growth in the ROE.