Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Not Flying Under The Radar

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 46.4x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 14x and even P/E's below 8x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Advanced Micro Devices hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Advanced Micro Devices' to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 52% decrease to the company's bottom line. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 612% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a very good job of growing earnings over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 34% each year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 9.3% per annum, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why Advanced Micro Devices is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From Advanced Micro Devices' P/E?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Advanced Micro Devices maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Advanced Micro Devices, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

