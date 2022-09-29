Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) pulls back 8.2% this week, but still delivers shareholders fantastic 39% CAGR over 5 years

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 23% in the last month. But over five years returns have been remarkably great. In that time, the share price has soared some 414% higher! Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. Of course what matters most is whether the business can improve itself sustainably, thus justifying a higher price. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 32% drop, in the last year.

While this past week has detracted from the company's five-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years of share price growth, Advanced Micro Devices moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. Indeed, the Advanced Micro Devices share price has gained 141% in three years. During the same period, EPS grew by 119% each year. This EPS growth is higher than the 34% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It is of course excellent to see how Advanced Micro Devices has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Advanced Micro Devices shareholders are down 32% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 19%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 39%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Advanced Micro Devices , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

