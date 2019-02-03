Advanced Oscillators – webinar February 11

Technical indicators are essential additions to every trader’s toolkit. With FX Educator Bilal Jafar, you will discover the secrets of oscillators, delving into their history and construction, and learning how to apply them to the markets on MetaTrader 4

Technical indicators are essential additions to every trader’s toolkit. With FX Educator Bilal Jafar, you will discover the secrets of oscillators, delving into their history and construction, and learning how to apply them to the markets on MetaTrader 4. This opportunity to develop your technical analysis is not to be missed – register now!

Bilal Jafar is a Forex Educator with FXTM. He holds an MBA in Finance from the Institute of Business & Management, Lahore, and has over eight years of experience in the financial markets. He started his journey as a forex trader and also worked in different positions within sales and education. In 2015, he founded and began serving as the Editor of Pak Economy, one of Pakistan’s leading business and financial magazines. After working as a Business Development Manager with FXTM, he then joined the Education department to pursue his passion for sharing his forex knowledge. His diverse experience in sales, media and education gives him an extra edge that helps him better understand traders’ educational needs.

