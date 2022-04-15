The Advanced Pain-Free Treatment as Promoted by QC Kinetix (Murfreesboro) Regenerative Medicine in Murfreesboro, Tennesee

MURFREESBORO, TN - (NewMediaWire) - April 15, 2022 - via QC Kinetix -- QC Kinetix (Murfreesboro) has unveiled a series of therapies designed to reduce pain, improve range of motion, and enhance the overall quality of life. Their medical team carefully engineers the biologic therapies to provide lasting relief against joint pain and musculoskeletal injuries. For patients seeking regenerative medicine to calm the throes of chronic pain, the clinic offers zero obligation consultation with a medical provider who will explain the treatment and determine the patient's eligibility. Chronic pain patients searching for effective regenerative medical solutions in Murfreesboro, TN, will be hard-pressed to choose QC Kinetix (Murfreesboro) as their next stop. The clinic has an experienced medical team ready to give their best to help patients overcome persistent pain and its long-term effects. These natural treatment protocols target knee pain, pain due to sports injuries, elbow pain, and shoulder pain. In addition, patients with sports injuries will readily find experts ready to attend to conditions like golfer's elbow, tennis elbow, and torn rotator cuff. Immediate intervention by QC Kinetix (Murfreesboro) providers will help the patient forgo the uncomfortable knee brace and expensive surgery. It also helps to know that the clinic is top-rated in the Murfreesboro regenerative medicine circles. The clinic is part of QC Kinetix, a premier regenerative medicine group on a mission to improve patients' overall quality of life by easing their worries about pain and musculoskeletal injuries. Patients are also visiting the QC Kinetix (Murfreesboro) clinic due to QC Kinetix's nationwide network and personalized, concierge-level services touted to be among the very best. The non-invasive treatments also promise long-lasting results, which translates to reduced pain, improved body function and enhanced quality of life. Patients booked at the pain clinic will have their condition carefully assessed before a fitting regenerative therapy plan is created to treat the chronic pain and associated symptoms. With as many as 80 million Americans suffering from pain, the emergence of regenerative medicine is welcome news for many people. The alternative treatment to surgery has been found effective in treating and managing chronic pain and sports injuries. It works at the cellular level by sparking organic self-repair and restoration of damaged or degenerated body tissues. For patients suffering from pain due to arthritis, regenerative medicine takes away the suffering and replaces it with long-term relief. The state-of-the-art pain control clinic in Murfreesboro, TN, provides treatment with the help of highly experienced providers trusted to administer safe and efficient biologic therapies. Joint pain patients are also invited for a dose of the breakthrough treatment targeting the fingers, toes, ankles, shoulder, wrist, and other joint areas. QC Kinetix (Murfreesboro) is fully aware of the perils of chronic pain and its net negative impact on depriving patients of the joys of enjoying an improved quality of life. The immediate effects of chronic pain are limited mobility and the inability to perform normal day-to-day activities. To ensure transformative treatment, the providers always target the root cause of the problem before applying the non-invasive treatment protocols to overcome pain and its symptoms once and for all. People who are busy or those seeking to get on with their lives will love the idea that treatment with regenerative medicine carries little to no downtime. Leading the team of providers at the QC Kinetix (Murfreesboro) clinic are Erin Bryan, PA, and Dr. Morgan Keningston, MD, who has been working in the regenerative medicine sphere for five years. She has been a primary-care outpatient physician for eight years and an in-house hospitalist at Williamson Medical Clinic for four years. Erin Bryan, PA, is an NCCPA-certified Physician Assistant who focuses on delivering quality care to all chronic pain patients. She holds a Bachelor's Degree in Science and a minor in Psychology. The clinic's website has testimonials that show real-life experiences and sentiments of patients treated under the QC Kinetix nationwide network. A YouTube testimonial by a severe knee pain patient shows how he could not run a full half marathon but managed to return to full racing after undergoing treatment. To learn more about their Murfreesboro office, check out their website for first-hand information about the biologic therapies, medical providers, amenities, and more personal accounts of patients who have undergone treatment. To contact the biologic therapy medical providers, call (615) 249-4024 or visit the clinic that is strategically stationed at 1747 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 110, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, 37129. The cost of treatment using regenerative medicine is revealed during the round of consultation. Their in-house providers will disclose the actual cost after determining the patient's exact treatment, as they strive to provide affordable treatment regimens. A major plus about regenerative medicine is the correspondingly low downtime or recovery time of six to nine months after the safe and effective treatment is administered. Source: GetFeatured Company Name: QC Kinetix (Murfreesboro) Contact Person: Scott Hoots Phone: (615) 249-4024 Address: 1747 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 110 City: Murfreesboro State: TN Postal Code: 37129 Country: US Website: https://qckinetix.com/nashville/murfreesboro/

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com