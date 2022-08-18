Advancing Low Carbon Mobility

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- DuPont

World Resources Institute cites that 24% of global CO2 emissions is attributed to transportation, of which nearly half are light-duty passenger vehicles*. Currently, electric vehicles account for 4% of new passenger vehicles, but sales are growing annually and will need to continue exponential growth in order to limit global warming to 1.5°C*.

DuPont provides solutions that enable vehicle electrification and expansion of the electronic vehicle (EV) market, including thermal management, battery assembly and enhanced connectivity. Energy storage and hydrogen fuel cell technology will play important roles in enabling large-scale and long-term storage of centralized renewable energy.

Challenge

Higher energy density batteries and smaller, more powerful e-motors capable of ultra-fast charging create thermal management challenges for EV safety, longevity and efficiency.

One of the biggest challenges in designing batteries for plug-in hybrid (PV) and electric vehicles is thermal management of the battery pack. Battery components must operate in the optimum temperature window of 25°C during operations and below 60 ° C while charging.

Solution

Solutions like our BETAFORCE™ TC thermal conductive adhesives and BETATECH™ thermal interface materials s enable crash-durable assembly, enhanced thermal stability, and uniform thermal conductivity from the battery cells to the EV cooling system.

BETAFORCE™ TC an ideal choice for joining composites and other dissimilar materials in a variety of lightweight designs, including modular assemblies. It can be used to bond coated metals like steel to aluminum, carbon fiber panels to steel or aluminum, and sheet molding compound (SMC) to aluminum.

These features allow our automotive customers to design safe, durable, fast-charging batteries with a higher energy density, while lowering the cost of material input and production.

Partner of Choice

In addition to our adhesive solutions, our Zytel®, Zytel® PA, and Hytrel® materials have the resistance, stability, conductivity, and tolerance to compose the subsystems of fuel cell EVs.

We work with customers to help guide material selection, component testing, design and simulation to meet each customer’s unique challenges and objectives.

