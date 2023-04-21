Take advantage of Brexit or I’ll move to the US, says boss of lab-grown meat company

Richard Dillon says his company is at 'a tipping point' - Tom Heal

The boss of Europe’s biggest lab-grown meat plant has suggested his business will be forced to move abroad unless Britain seizes the opportunities of Brexit.

Richard Dillon, chief executive of Ivy Farm Technologies, said his company is at “a tipping point” and looking to launch its product on the market.

However he is concerned by red tape which the UK has inherited from the EU. Although the company is “proudly British”, he says he must decide whether to stay in Oxford or move to the US.

Mr Dillon said: “The UK has inherited the Novel Food Regulations from the EU lock, stock and barrel.

“And potentially it’s made for a different food technology era where things are not moving quite as fast.

“My wish, being a proud Brit and having Ivy Farm based in Oxford in the UK, is that the UK Government would follow quickly behind the US in getting their safety framework, their regulatory roadmap together.”

Companies around the world are investing in lab-grown meat as an ethical and healthier alternative to traditional animal farmed products.

Ivy Farm was set up out of Oxford University in 2019 and has raised over £24 million in seed funding.

Last year the startup opened Europe’s largest pilot plant for cultivated meat production in Oxford, standing at 18,000 sq ft.

Ivy Farms is now considering which country to apply to for approval for their product and has yet to submit an application to the UK Food Standards Agency.

“We’re kind of at a tipping point right now in Ivy Farms’ history and future.

“Do we stay in the UK as a proudly British company with predominantly UK staff?

“The UK is set up to be a biotech and a food tech leader. But the decision point for us is if we cannot see a path through to regulation, through to sale, through to bringing in sales and profit, then we will be forced to up and move to another market.

“And so should Ivy Farm actually produce and even set up its R&D and pilot plant headquarters in the States versus the UK is a very real question that we have to answer in the next month.

“Otherwise we are at a disadvantage versus other cultivated meat companies in the space who are also looking for funding for the right staff and ultimately for that path to market,” he told The Telegraph.

Only Singapore has so far approved the product for sale and in a limited capacity. But Mr Dillon warned that sticking to the EU’s food regulations would leave Britain behind in the global race for agricultural innovation.

All new foods in the EU must comply with the Novel Foods Regulations, rules which the UK has retained since Brexit.

On average, the process takes three years to grant approvals, and companies must navigate significant obstacles, such as extensive scientific tests, consultations with experts and requests for more information.

Last month the US Food and Drug Administration issued a “no questions” letter to the American cultivated meat company, GOOD Meat, meaning the regulator agreed with the company that its cultivated chicken is safe to consume.

GOOD Meat became the second such company in America to get the green light from the FDA; In both cases the process took just over one year.

GOOD Meat can now proceed to the next step in getting its product on supermarket shelves by going to the US Department of Agriculture for approval.

In March, the Italian government supported a Bill that would ban laboratory-grown meat, raising concerns about public health and protecting Italy’s food heritage.

In 2022 the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs published a report on Britain’s post-Brexit food strategy which highlighted the need to reform the rules on granting novel food products approval for consumption.

'Failing to grasp the mantle'

Matthew Lesh, from the Institute of Economic Affairs, authored a report urging the Government to cut red tape for British cultivated meat companies.

Mr Lesh said: “The EU’s novel food regulatory process is extraordinarily slow, overly cumbersome and creates significant uncertainties for innovators.

“Approval takes a long time because the regulator can halt the process at any point for more information.

“In a fast-changing and competitive space, startups like Ivy Farm could ultimately be forced to seek approval elsewhere.

“British regulators haven’t clarified requirements for cultivated meat, leaving companies in the dark about what to submit, which could lead to insurmountable requirements.

“Brexit provides the UK with the opportunity to diverge, but we are so far failing to grasp the mantle.”