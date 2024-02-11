Advantage: Incumbents in the West Texas party primary election this spring

As we gear up for another primary season, there is one thing we need to remember. In elections, the advantage goes to the incumbent.

The power of the incumbency is a tale as old as time. This is due to incumbents’ name recognition among voters, that usually comes from the attention they receive from local – and sometimes national – media; having a voting record, experience aiding constituents with services; and their ability to raise what seems to be an infinite amount of money so they use it in their reelection bids.

Having such an advantage going into an election makes it nearly impossible for a challenger to defeat an incumbent. In fact, incumbents win 90% of reelection. Let that be repeated. Incumbents win roughly 90% of reelection.

As we go through this, it is important to note why groups and individuals will donate large sums of cash to incumbents. The reason is contributors view current officeholders as better investments than challengers. According to Roger Davidson, Walter Oleszek, Frances Lee, Eric Schickler, and James Curry - top congressional political scientists - “many donors to campaigns seek to cultivate closer relationships with people in positions of power. Donors know that incumbents usually win reelection so they do not waste their money on challengers, even when those challengers might be more appealing in their policy stance or Party affiliation. Indeed ‘access-oriented’ giving follows the shifts in Party control, as donors curry favor with committee chairs and other leaders regardless of Party.” The same goes for state legislatures.

Challengers, on the other hand, are dealt a tough hand. Political analyst Thomas Edsall explained the “failure to raise enough money creates a vicious spiral. Some donors become reluctant to invest their cash, and then state and national Parties are less likely to target…Party building and get out the vote drives in those races.” To put another way, if a challenger wants a lot of money, they must win the election. But therein lies the conundrum, how can challengers win without donations?

There is also message signaling when it comes to campaign finance. The more money a challenger has and spends, the more votes he/she is likely to attract. That is not, however, the same correlation for incumbents. While incumbents may incredibly outraise challengers and easily win the election, if they spend a lot of money in the campaign, they appear vulnerable to lose.

Another message to send in campaign finance is invincibility. If an incumbent reveals a large war-chest before a candidate filing deadline, that may repel any possible challengers. If an incumbent uncovers a small campaign account, it could attract a prospective opponent.

This can be seen in our local elections. Take the primary for Texas House District 83 for example. Incumbent Dustin Burrows raked in $203,775 in political donations giving him a grand total of $610,746 cash on hand. Going through the Calendars’ Committee Chair’s donor list from the Texas Ethics Commission (TEC), most of his donors derived from political action committees (PACs). As aforementioned, whether they agree with the Chairman is irrelevant to

his stature in the lower chamber. These PACs know his important position in the Texas House and desire access to him.

Chair Burrows’ Republican primary opponent Wade Cowan took in $14,500 and has a respectable $68,656 cash on hand. According to the TEC filing, the largest donor to Mr. Cowan’s campaign was himself. Mr. Cowan currently has a television spot on local media and hopes such spending can translate into votes.

State Senator Charles Perry – who is a great fundraiser – continues to keep challengers from his seat. He accepted $119,535 in donations to give him a whopping $1.4 million cash on hand, according to the TEC report. Sen. Perry’s impressive fundraising ability continues to stave off even the most qualified contenders.

While most of this piece discussed incumbents’ advantage in reelection through campaign finance, gerrymandering must be discussed here too. Gerrymandering is the manipulation of a legislative district by the Party in power to maintain its dominance. Such happens every ten years in the session after the census is taken in Texas. Lawmakers, then, redraw the legislative districts that are meant to reflect the changes in the state’s population. What lawmakers produce, however, are legislative district maps that favor themselves and the Party in power. This establishes districts with little competition, therefore, creating fewer challengers to officeholders.

So as we enter into the primaries, we cannot forget an advantage exists in the races. The advantage goes to the incumbent.

Drew Landry is an assistant professor of government at South Plains College.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Advantage: Incumbents in West Texas party primary election this spring