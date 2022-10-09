What Is Advantage Solutions Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ADV) Share Price Doing?

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$4.48 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$2.11. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Advantage Solutions' current trading price of US$2.32 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Advantage Solutions’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Advantage Solutions?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Advantage Solutions’s ratio of 10.43x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 10.46x, which means if you buy Advantage Solutions today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Advantage Solutions should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Advantage Solutions’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Advantage Solutions look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 44% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Advantage Solutions. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ADV’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at ADV? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ADV, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ADV, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Advantage Solutions.

If you are no longer interested in Advantage Solutions, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

