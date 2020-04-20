Advarra Acquires IRBco

The company expands its presence as the largest global integrated IRB services organization

COLUMBIA, Md., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advarra, the premier provider of institutional review board (IRB), institutional biosafety committee (IBC), research technology solutions, and quality and compliance consulting services is pleased to announce the acquisition of IRB Company, Inc. (IRBco), an AAHRPP-accredited central IRB that has conducted research reviews in the U.S. since 1981. Advarra continues to expand its presence as the largest provider of integrated IRB services in North America.

"Advarra builds on its commitment to advance human health and better enable clinical trials with this acquisition," said Gadi Saarony, CEO of Advarra. "IRBco studies will be fully integrated with Advarra in a matter of weeks, and we look forward to the additional talent and board expertise this will bring to our organization. We will maintain our focus on developing altogether better capabilities that serve clients and protect research participants."

Advarra offers an easy-to-use suite of products and services that streamline processes, create efficiencies, and support research compliance without confusion. These capabilities align to provide the research community and the biopharmaceutical industry with integrated, seamless solutions to advance healthcare in more meaningful ways. Plus, Advarra continues to extend the greatest institutional reach of any independent IRB, serving well over 3,200 research institutions, hospital systems, and academic medical centers.

"Joining the Advarra family is an ideal fit," said Dr. Anil Sharma, CEO of IRBco. "We are pleased to offer our mutual customers expanded resources—innovations, efficiencies, and all the characteristics to collaboratively complement moving research forward."

The broader suite of Advarra technology products and consulting services accelerate research through innovative technologies, unique and distinctive strategic partnerships, and a commitment to service excellence. This approach reduces operational costs, streamlines study startup activities, prevents errors and administrative burdens, and saves time for clinical research sponsors, CROs, investigators, and institutions.

Advarra is the premier provider of global research compliance services, including IRB, IBC, consulting, and research technology products. Clinical trial sponsors and CROs recognize Advarra as the largest integrated provider of IRB services with the greatest institutional reach among health systems, cancer centers, academic medical centers, and investigators. Forte, now part of Advarra, is the industry's leading provider of standards-based research technology, including OnCore CTMS. Advarra optimizes compliance and clinical trials with its robust regulatory expertise and innovative products and services. For more information, visit advarra.com .

