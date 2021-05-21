Advaxis Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of Advaxis (NAS:ADXS, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $0.548 per share and the market cap of $75.6 million, Advaxis stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Advaxis is shown in the chart below.


Because Advaxis is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Advaxis has a cash-to-debt ratio of 5.76, which which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry. The overall financial strength of Advaxis is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Advaxis is poor. This is the debt and cash of Advaxis over the past years:

Advaxis Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued
Advaxis Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Advaxis has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.9 million and loss of $0.32 a share. Its operating margin is -1207.83%, which ranks worse than 75% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Advaxis at 1 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Advaxis over the past years:

Advaxis Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued
Advaxis Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Advaxis is -90.4%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 77.7%, which ranks better than 97% of the companies in Biotechnology industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Advaxis's return on invested capital is -169.27, and its cost of capital is 15.12. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Advaxis is shown below:

Advaxis Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued
Advaxis Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

In closing, the stock of Advaxis (NAS:ADXS, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 97% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. To learn more about Advaxis stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Lori Lightfoot is a monster’: Tucker Carlson compares Chicago mayor to Nazi over policy favouring Black journalists

    ‘Yes, that was a Nazi reference. It was deserved,’ says Carlson

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • NOAA says we’re in for another active hurricane season, with 6 to 10 hurricanes

    The 2021 hurricane season looks like it’ll be another active one, NOAA says, but not quite as bad as last year.

  • FBI seized 18 electronic devices in Rudy Giuliani raid

    Investigators extract data from devices as they seek a court appointee to review contents

  • Girl gives birth and hands baby to stranger in New Jersey restaurant before fleeing

    She was eventually located by police and taken to a nearby hospital

  • Trump news – live: 35 Republicans defy ex-president to back Capitol riot commission

    Follow the latest developments in US politics

  • Eight Pits Full of Murdered Women Found in Ex Cop’s Backyard in El Salvador

    Jose Cabezas via ReutersPolice in El Salvador investigating the double homicide of a mother and daughter have made a gruesome discovery, unearthing a mass grave of mostly women in a former cop’s backyard. Authorities are said to have found the clandestine cemetery this week when investigating former police officer Hugo Ernesto Osorio Chavez, who is suspected of murdering a 57-year-old woman and her 26-year-old daughter, which the former cop reportedly admitted to.Chavez, 51, had a rap sheet that included allegations of sex crimes. Osorio Chavez’s home in Chalchuapa, about 50 miles from San Salvador, was being searched as part of the investigation when police said they found what appeared to be uneven, soft ground. They found eight separate pits with they believe could be more than a dozen bodies in each. Local media say police say sexual violence was involved in the demise of the women. “The central axis of the investigation is sexual violence,” Graciela Sagastume, the prosecutor leading the investigation, told reporters. The former cop and 10 others have been arrested in what police believe was a violent sex and murder ring in which women, and perhaps some young men, were snuffed out. Justice Minister Gustavo Villatoro suggested that the depth and complexity of the secret burial site pointed to the complicity of more than one person. None of the suspects in custody have so far shed light on the matter. By Friday, a number of people with missing relatives gathered at the cop’s home with pictures of loved ones in hopes of identifying a corpse. Many of the grave sites are thought to be at least two or more years old. Osorio Chavez was dismissed from the local police force in 2005 after admitting to being a sexual predator.“He told us that he found victims on social media and sought them out, luring them with the American dream,” Police Chief Mauricio Arriaza Chicas told reporters. “This psychopath has been detained and I believe that 99 percent of the people who assisted him have been detained.” As of Friday, two dozen bodies had been exhumed but police believe there could be 40 or more. Authorities say it could take a month to dig up all the dead. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Republicans boast of $500 fines for mask-free selfie in chamber

    Representatives face fines for defying Nancy Pelosi’s requirement that masks are worn in chamber

  • The Navy sub commanded by artificial intelligence

    Submarines controlled by artificial intelligence are being designed to take on military missions.

  • Olivia Rodrigo has become pop's brightest new star - here's how

    She seemingly arrived from nowhere, but the Drivers License singer has been preparing for this all her life.

  • ‘What else has to happen?’: Democrat’s speech chastising GOP for blocking Capitol riot commission goes viral

    Ohio congressman attracts almost 3.9m views for ripping into opposition over 6 January investigation

  • Violence tests Biden's pullback from Middle East hotspots

    Surges in violence and scenes of civilian suffering are testing President Joe Biden’s resolve to wrench America’s foreign policy focus and troops away from the hotspots of the Middle East and Afghanistan, and giving ammunition to Biden’s political rivals at home. Biden and his supporters say that by shifting the U.S. military and diplomatic focus from the region’s bogged-down conflicts, he’s bringing an overdue end to failed policies that often only prolonged strife, and that the stepped-back U.S. engagement already is encouraging countries to resolve disputes on their own. The Israel-Gaza war has exploded just as Biden has tried to step back, creating scenes of crushed bodies and flattened homes and a growing rift in Biden's own party about whether he should do more.

  • Andrew Brown Jr.'s family to file civil rights lawsuit against deputies, lawyer says: What we know

    The family of Andrew Brown Jr. plans to file a federal civil rights lawsuit against the deputies involved in the fatal shooting.

  • Blue Origin discloses $2 million as current highest bid for seat on space flight

    Blue Origin, billionaire Jeff Bezos' rocket company, disclosed $2 million as the current highest bid for a seat on its New Shepard spacecraft after the startup closed the first phase of its auction. The process will conclude in a final phase on June 12 with a live online auction. The rocket company is targeting July 20 for its first suborbital sightseeing trip on its spacecraft, a landmark moment in a competition to usher in a new era of private commercial space travel.

  • Rain halts play at AdventHealth Championship. But not before this golfer opens with 64

    Wake Forest product leads the former KC Golf Classic at Blue Hills C.C.

  • Men are complaining about all-female gym that went viral on Tik Tok

    Women say they ‘feel excluded from spaces everyday’

  • Biden administration commits to 'complete denuclearisation' of Korean peninsula ahead of Moon visit

    Since taking office, the new president has sought to shore up a relationship with South Korea that was often strained under his predecessor

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.

  • McMillan transforms Hawks, now looks to win in playoffs

    Nate McMillan gives a glimpse of his coaching style when he talks about his playing days. “A guy who put his nose in everything,” McMillan recalled. Atlanta was plodding along at 14-20 when Lloyd Pierce was fired just before the All-Star break.

  • “We’ve lost people”: The deep cost of political meddling at UNC.

    Nicole Hannah-Jones embarrassment is another blow to UNC’s reputation