Advent, CVC Are Among Suitors for €3 Billion Viatris OTC Assets

1
Dinesh Nair, Michelle F. Davis and Manuel Baigorri
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Advent International’s Zentiva generics business and Bain Capital-backed drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel AG are suitors considering bids for for Viatris Inc.’s European consumer-health assets, people familiar with the matter said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The portfolio is also attracting potential interest from CVC Capital Partners, the owner of Cooper Consumer Health, as well as TPG Inc., which controls iNova Pharmaceuticals, the people said. The possible sale could fetch about €3 billion ($3.2 billion), according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

Viatris has asked for preliminary offers for the business in February, the people said. Some of the suitors are only keen on parts of the portfolio and not the entire business, the people said.

No final decisions have been made, and there’s no certainty the potential bidders will proceed with offers, the people said. Representatives for the buyout firms and Stada declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Viatris didn’t immediately respond to emailed queries.

Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based Viatris is working with Jefferies Financial Group Inc. as it seeks to identify potential suitors for the business, Bloomberg News reported in October. The company has announced plans to reshape its business, divesting units that it said could bring as much as $6 billion in pretax cash proceeds while acquiring two ophthalmology businesses.

Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly spinning off or seeking to sell their over-the-counter assets to focus on more high-margin areas such as oncology and treatments for rare diseases. GSK Plc carved out its consumer unit into a separate company last year, while rival Sanofi has been discussing options for its consumer health business.

The potential sale of Viatris assets comes at a time when buyout firms are struggling to raise financing for larger deals, with banks increasingly skittish amid rising rates and a slowing economy.

Viatris was created from the merger of Mylan NV and Pfizer Inc.’s Upjohn unit in 2020. It is known for its off-patent blockbuster brands such as cholesterol-buster Lipitor, erectile-dysfunction drug Viagra and antidepressant Zoloft. Its lesser-known, over-the-counter products include dietary supplements, allergy medicines and cosmetics.

The value of deals involving health-care products and pharmaceuticals companies is up 22.4% this year at almost $28 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, bucking a broader drop off in mergers and acquisitions. February has already seen some big transactions in the sector, including CVS Health Corp.’s purchase of Oak Street Health Inc. in a $10.6 billion deal.

--With assistance from Eyk Henning.

(Adds M&A data in final paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • CVC Leads Bidding for Stake in Indonesia’s Samator Gas, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- CVC Capital Partners has emerged as the leading bidder to buy a minority stake in PT Samator Indo Gas, an Indonesian industrial gas company, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS

  • What Made General Electric Company (GE) Outperform in Q4?

    Investment management company Vulcan Value Partners recently released its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The firm has five strategies, and all trailed their benchmark indexes in 2022. In the fourth quarter, the fund’s Large-Cap Composite returned 8.2% net of fees and expenses, the Small Cap Composite returned 11.2% net, Focus […]

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Here are three healthcare stocks that are too cheap to ignore (listed in alphabetical order). The company's enterprise value (EV) is only 6.28 times its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). It's no secret why Pfizer stock is relatively cheap.

  • Indian govt bond supply to outstrip demand in FY24, prompt RBI action - StanChart strategist

    Supply of Indian government debt in the coming fiscal year is likely to outstrip demand, pushing up bond yields and prompting the Reserve Bank of India to likely provide support via bond buys, a rates strategist at Standard Chartered Bank said. "Since the market believes that we are near the end of the rate-hike cycle, the issue of demand-supply mismatch is not in focus (currently)," Nagaraj Kulkarni, co-head - Asia rates strategy (ex-China), and head - flows strategy global research at StanChart told Reuters on Thursday. Once the debt auction calendar is announced in March and the focus of the market shifts to demand-supply dynamics, markets might see upward pressure on bond yields, he said.

  • How to Build a Lottery Winning Stock Portfolio

    Didn't win the Powerball? Here's how to bet on yourself instead.

  • Kishida Reported to Pick Ueda for BOJ as Amamiya Turns Job Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will nominate Kazuo Ueda, a professor and former Bank of Japan board member, to take the helm of the BOJ from April, according to local media reports, in a surprise move that sparked a jump in the yen.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Mak

  • Biden administration grants $2 billion loan for electric vehicle battery materials

    The Energy Department loan to recycling company Redwood Materials is meant to enable the domestic production of a million electric vehicles per year.

  • Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts active again

    The accounts were suspended following the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

  • Here’s How Ron DeSantis Can Dodge Trump’s Garbage Attacks

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Reuters/PixabayDear Gov. DeSantis,This week, Donald Trump ramped up his attacks on you to the nuclear level. And I’d like to offer some sincere, if unsolicited, warnings.However, I know that you are averse to taking advice, which may contribute to your high staff turnover. You won your re-election by a wide margin, which may convince you that you have all the answers and that Florida’s response is indicative of the rest of America’s. On top of

  • Pence subpoenaed by special counsel investigating Trump's role in Jan. 6 attack

    Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating former President Donald Trump.

  • Biden faces doubt from some voters who backed Dems in 2022

    Hillary Scholten is among the Democrats who had a surprisingly good election night in November. As President Joe Biden prepares for a coming reelection bid, victories like this have bolstered him and his supporters who believe voters rewarded his steady leadership during a period of economic and political turmoil. Roughly 1 in 6 voters for Democratic House candidates said they disapproved of Biden’s job performance, according to AP VoteCast, an extensive nationwide survey of the electorate.

  • Trump brings back Jason Miller

    The longtime aide will once again be on the presidential campaign staff.

  • Turkey-Syria earthquake: Charity worker prepares 'entire field hospital'

    World Health Organization warns lack of shelter, water and electricity could leave many more dead.

  • Billionaire Trio Behind Americanas to Lead $379 Million Funding

    (Bloomberg) -- Distressed Brazilian retailer Americanas SA got court approval for a debtor-in-possession financing plan of up to 2 billion reais ($379 million) through the sale of local bonds, with its biggest shareholders willing to fund up to half of it.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS M

  • Riksbank Hikes Rate and Seeks to Shore Up Krona

    (Bloomberg) -- The Riksbank raised borrowing costs by half a percentage point, pledged to start bond sales and declared it wants a stronger krona, as its new governor set out his inflation-fighting credentials.Most Read from BloombergCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens Consequences

  • Investors turn picky in Asia after easy wins from China’s reopening

    As a swift and broad rally in Asian stock markets after China's reopening from COVID curbs peters out, investors are targeting beaten down stocks in sectors including retail, hospitality and technology to lead a narrower advance from here. The initial wave of optimism over the lifting of lockdowns in the world's second-largest economy lifted a host of trade and tourism stocks around the region, led predictably by the most obvious beneficiaries - sectors such as Macau hotels and Thailand tourism. "We believe the next phase of the market's recovery will be focused on companies that can deliver resilient earnings growth," said Robert Secker, portfolio specialist in the equity division at T. Rowe Price.

  • GE HealthCare acquires AI health company to expand ultrasound capabilities

    The ultrasound segment of GE HealthCare brought in $3 billion to the company last year, and was a leading cause of growth in fiscal 2022.

  • Mortgage Rates in the US Tick Up for First Time in Five Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the US rose for the first time in more than a month.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó VoteChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldThe average for a 30-year, fixed loan was 6.12%, up fr

  • BlackRock-led investors in Aramco pipelines to get $4.5 billion in bond sale

    DUBAI (Reuters) -BlackRock Inc-led investors in Saudi Aramco's gas pipeline network are set to raise $4.5 billion from a sale of bonds to refinance a multi-billion dollar loan that backed their stake purchase, a bank document showed on Thursday. The investors, including Saudi-backed Hassana Investment Co., had in 2021 taken a 49% stake in Aramco Gas Pipelines Co in a $15.5 billion lease-and-leaseback agreement. They are now issuing amortising bonds and sukuk, or Islamic bonds, to begin refinancing the $13.4 billion bridge loan that backed the deal.

  • Unilever says prices hikes will continue into this year, easing in H2

    LONDON (Reuters) -Unilever Plc said on Thursday it would continue to raise prices for its detergents, soaps and packaged food to offset rising input costs, and ease up those hikes in the second half of 2023. The London-based company, which makes products like Fairy washing-up liquid, Dove soaps, savoury food spread Marmite and Ben & Jerry's ice cream, expects cost inflation to continue in 2023, forecasting net material inflation in the first half of around 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion). "When it comes to coverage of the inflation that we've seen, we're currently only sitting at about 75% of the total cost inflation covered," said finance chief Graeme Pitkethly.