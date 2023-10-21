Advent Lutheran Church to hold Fall Festival on Sunday [Religion Digest]

Oct. 21----Advent Lutheran Church, 16 Telford Ave., West Lawn, will hold a Fall Festival on Sunday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be hot dogs, popcorn, apple cider, various lawn games and crafts.

—Zion Evangelical Congregational Church, 57 N. Church St., Mohnton, will celebrate its Fall Rally Day by featuring chalk artist Elva Hurst during the 9 a.m. worship service on Sunday.

—Wyomissing Church of the Brethren, 2200 State Hill Road, Wyomissing, will hold a holiday craft show on Nov. 4 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., with homemade crafts, Christmas gifts and more. Soup, food and baked goods will be available to purchase.

—The Women's Ministries at Zion's Spies Evangelical Reformed Church, 318 Spies Church Road, Alsace Township, will be holding a holiday bazaar on Nov. 4 from 7 a.m.-noon. There will be vendors, and baked goods and cookies will be for sale. Breakfast buffet is $10 per person.

—Christ Lutheran Church, 222 Niantic Road, Douglass Township, Montgomery County, will hold Coffee and Conversation at 8:30 and 10 a.m. in the Welcome Center.

—United Church of Christ of Robesonia, 301 W. Penn Ave., has scheduled the following events: today, 9 a.m., weather permitting, the parade group will practice assembling the float for the Jack Frost parade, rain date Monday; Sunday, 9 a.m., the Young Children and Families group will meet at 9 a.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m., the church will host the Covenant Association Fall Meeting; Tuesday, 9 a.m., Bible study by Zoom; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study by Zoom and in person, email mestme@aol.com for Zoom numbers; Thursday, 4-6 p.m., free community meal and Children's Clothing Closet; Thursday, 6 p.m., Youth Group meeting; next Saturday, 4 p.m., free family movie night featuring "Lilo and Stitch," Miller Fellowship Hall, with refreshments.

—St. John's Lutheran Church, 1035 Old River Road, Robeson Township, will observe Harvest Home on Sunday. Non-perishable food items will be collected during the month and donated to Helping Harvest. There will also be a blessing of Cancer Bags, which will be donated to the two area hospitals. A pot luck luncheon will follow the 10:15 a.m. worship service.

—One United Church of Christ, 1730 New Holland Road, Kenhorst, will be holding its annual bazaar on Nov. 4 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The bazaar will feature a variety of vendors, gift basket raffle, homemade apple dumplings, cookies and church made candy for sale.

—Christ Episcopal Church, 435 Court St., Reading, will hold a forum on Sunday from 9:05 to 9:45 a.m. in the first-floor parlor, "Living Life to Its Fullest: Leaving a Legacy," presented by the Rev. Bryce Wandrey. Parking is available at the Abe Lincoln Hotel garage and the M&T Bank lot, both located off Washington Street. Handicap spaces are located beside the church on Court Street.

—St. John's Gernant's Church (A Federated Congregation), 13 Gernant's Church Road, Ontelaunee Township, will worship Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Fern Kulp will perform a piano solo called "O God Our Help in Ages Past." A fellowship social will be held after the service. Bible study will be held on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

—The worship service on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Schwarzwald Lutheran Church, 250 Church Lane Road, Exeter Township, will include a hymn sing.

—St. John's Lutheran Church, 45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown, will have a free drive-thru, take-out meal today from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. No registration necessary.

—Salem United Church of Christ, 307 Covered Bridge Road, Oley Township, will hold a holiday bazaar on Nov. 4 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be crafts, quilts, cookies and white elephant items; a light lunch, including soups, BBQ and hot dogs; and a raffle including a quilt, afghan and gift cards.

—Dr. Joseph Birli, chief executive officer of Bethany Children's Home, will be the speaker at the Faith Forum on Sunday at 9 a.m. at Calvary United Church of Christ, 640 Centre Ave., Reading.

—Music at the 9 a.m. worship service on Sunday at Maidencreek Church, 261 Main St., Maidencreek Township, includes a piano selection by Kayci Rosenberger; and a trumpet quintet with Jamie Ayrton, Joseph Ayrton, Miles Esterly, Amy Powlus and Brenna Sharkey.

—Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, 170 Tuckerton Road, Muhlenberg Township, will present a Zulu anthem featuring Cindy Miller-Aungst during its 10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday. On Wednesday, Charlie Adams will be at dinner at 5:30 p.m. and share spooky stories during a walk in the historic cemetery at 7:30.

—People with special needs/IDD, their friends and family are invited to Bern Lutheran Church, 820 West Leesport Road, Bern Township, on Tuesday for the Berks Festival of Faith free supper and worship. This month's dinner will be prepared by the members of Zion Union Church in Maxatawny Township. Dinner will be served from 4:30-5:30 p.m.. The service begins at 5:45. During the service, candles will be lit in the memory of deceased loved ones.

